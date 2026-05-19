Technology News
English Edition

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 Now Available Online in India: Where to Watch it

Cookie Monster and Gonger entertain kids with fun food-learning adventures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 May 2026 15:16 IST
My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 Now Available Online in India: Where to Watch it

Photo Credit: Netflix

My Cookie Monster Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Cookie Monster and Gonger explore the origins of tasty dishes.
  • Kids learn recipes and ingredients through fun food adventures.
  • The Sesame Street spin-off streams now on Netflix India.
Advertisement

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 is coming on the OTT. This delightful, delicious delicacies series is about finding out why and how any recipe came to be practised. It is a very popular character-focused spin-off series of the Sesame Street franchise. Its famous segments are Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck and Smart Cookies. The show is about providing kids with all the information about different recipes and their ingredients. Let's see the trailer and plot and cast and crew of the show.

When and Where to Watch

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster is streaming now on Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 is a character who has complicated adventures with educating kids. Every episode of the series has Cookie Monster and Gonger, his sidekick. They operate their Monster Foodies through a Food Truck. Children send the video request of a specific dish and Cookie Monster and Gonger has to search for its missing ingredients. They find these missing ingredients on actual farms and factories. This helps to teach children about the origin of different dishes. Also, there are Smart Cookies which the cookie- themed heroes use in order to defeat the crumb.

Cast and Crew

Ryan Dillon has directed My Sesame Street Friends and the show has only puppets in it. However, the voices have been given by David Rudman who is playing Cookie Monster, Warrick Brownlow-Pile is Gonger and Ryan Dillon has played Elmo.

Reception

My Sesame Street Friends is quite popular among the kids and has many versions of it which are filled with adventure and learning. It has no IMDb rating.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: My Cookie Monster Season 1, Netflix India, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Announces Design Awards 2026 Finalists; Guitar Wiz, Hearing Buddy and Pickle Pro Make the Cut
My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 Now Available Online in India: Where to Watch it
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Google Takes the Anthropic Route With Weekly Usage Limits for Gemini
  3. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Launched in India With These Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Records Strong Early Demand Worldwide: Counterpoint
  5. Airtel's Priority Postpaid Becomes India's First 5G Network Slicing Service
  6. iOS 27 May Let Users Create AI Wallpapers, Automate Tasks With Siri
  7. Moto Buds 2 With Up to 48 Hours Battery Life Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces Priority Postpaid With India's First 5G Network Slicing Starting at Rs. 449
  2. Echo Protocol Exploit Sees Hacker Mint Unauthorised eBTC Worth $76.7 Million
  3. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Price and Specifications Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of May 28 Launch
  4. Xiaomi 17 Max Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 21 Launch
  5. Lanterns OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch DCU Green Lantern Series Online?
  6. iOS 27 Could Bring AI Wallpaper Generator, Smarter Siri, Revamped Shortcuts App to iPhone: Report
  7. Perplexity Users Claim Their Usage Limit Was Significantly Reduced, Company Reportedly Responds
  8. Bhishmar Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Entertaining Tale
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 2026 Leaked Renders Show Flat Display and Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »