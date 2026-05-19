My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 is coming on the OTT. This delightful, delicious delicacies series is about finding out why and how any recipe came to be practised. It is a very popular character-focused spin-off series of the Sesame Street franchise. Its famous segments are Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck and Smart Cookies. The show is about providing kids with all the information about different recipes and their ingredients. Let's see the trailer and plot and cast and crew of the show.

When and Where to Watch

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster is streaming now on Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot

My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 is a character who has complicated adventures with educating kids. Every episode of the series has Cookie Monster and Gonger, his sidekick. They operate their Monster Foodies through a Food Truck. Children send the video request of a specific dish and Cookie Monster and Gonger has to search for its missing ingredients. They find these missing ingredients on actual farms and factories. This helps to teach children about the origin of different dishes. Also, there are Smart Cookies which the cookie- themed heroes use in order to defeat the crumb.

Cast and Crew

Ryan Dillon has directed My Sesame Street Friends and the show has only puppets in it. However, the voices have been given by David Rudman who is playing Cookie Monster, Warrick Brownlow-Pile is Gonger and Ryan Dillon has played Elmo.

Reception

My Sesame Street Friends is quite popular among the kids and has many versions of it which are filled with adventure and learning. It has no IMDb rating.