Samsung is expected to reveal its flagship Galaxy S27 series early next year. A patent application suggests that Samsung could be preparing a complete design change for the lineup, which is likely to include the vanilla Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. They are likely to come with a horizontal camera bar. Additionally, an alleged render of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra leaked online, reaffirming the rumours about the camera redesign.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could Feature Redesigned Camera Module

Spotted by Sammyguru, a recent Samsung patent document on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website suggests that the company is considering a major design change for the Galaxy S27 series. Images in the database show different rear camera designs for the Galaxy S27 series, marking a significant design change from the existing Galaxy S26.

The Galaxy S27 series appears to have camera sensors positioned side by side within a single horizontal module, rather than the separate camera rings seen on recent Galaxy models. The rear camera module appears to be almost flush with the rear panel, potentially offering a slimmer appearance. The new design could offer more space on the rear for Qi2-compatible accessories.

The patent document indicates that the overall design beyond the camera module will be familiar. The Galaxy S27 series could offer rounded corners and flat sides.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra Key Specs, Renders Leaked Online

Additionally, well-known leaker Ice Universe posted a render of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, revealing the new design with a horizontal camera module. The render, which is presumably AI-generated, resembles the design language of the Google Pixel 11 series.

If the Galaxy S27 Pro and 27 Ultra really look like this, I wouldn't mind at all pic.twitter.com/HlFTiWFScw — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 15, 2026

The leak claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch display and a 5,700mAh battery. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset and include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to feature a quad rear camera unit, including a 5x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S27 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display and a 5,200mAh battery. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.