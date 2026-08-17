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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Feature Horizontal Rear Camera Module; Design and Key Specs Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.9-inch display and a 5,700mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 14:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Feature Horizontal Rear Camera Module; Design and Key Specs Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display and a 5,200mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung may be considering a significant design change for Galaxy S27
  • The new design could offer more space on the rear for Qi2 accessories
  • Overall design beyond the camera module will be familiar
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Samsung is expected to reveal its flagship Galaxy S27 series early next year. A patent application suggests that Samsung could be preparing a complete design change for the lineup, which is likely to include the vanilla Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. They are likely to come with a horizontal camera bar. Additionally, an alleged render of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra leaked online, reaffirming the rumours about the camera redesign.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could Feature Redesigned Camera Module

Spotted by Sammyguru, a recent Samsung patent document on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website suggests that the company is considering a major design change for the Galaxy S27 series. Images in the database show different rear camera designs for the Galaxy S27 series, marking a significant design change from the existing Galaxy S26.

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The Galaxy S27 series appears to have camera sensors positioned side by side within a single horizontal module, rather than the separate camera rings seen on recent Galaxy models. The rear camera module appears to be almost flush with the rear panel, potentially offering a slimmer appearance. The new design could offer more space on the rear for Qi2-compatible accessories.

The patent document indicates that the overall design beyond the camera module will be familiar. The Galaxy S27 series could offer rounded corners and flat sides.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra Key Specs, Renders Leaked Online

Additionally, well-known leaker Ice Universe posted a render of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, revealing the new design with a horizontal camera module. The render, which is presumably AI-generated, resembles the design language of the Google Pixel 11 series.

The leak claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch display and a 5,700mAh battery. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset and include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to feature a quad rear camera unit, including a 5x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S27 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display and a 5,200mAh battery. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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