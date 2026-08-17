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Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits

Jio Prime membership plan is now available to all existing prepaid and postpaid customers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 17:02 IST
Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits

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Jio Prime membership will offer special benefits to users

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Highlights
  • Jio Prime members will be given additional cashback vouchers
  • Jio Prime membership will be available to new and old Jio subscribers
  • Jio Prime membership will lock the tariff prices for one year
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Jio Prime membership plan has been reintroduced in India, the telecom service provider announced on Monday. The membership plan offers price certainty to Jio subscribers, allowing users to lock in the price of the telecom plans for one year. Hence, if Jio raises the prices of its prepaid and postpaid plans, users will be able to buy their ongoing plan at the older price. The Jio Prime membership subscription also offers other benefits, apart from the price lock. The company promises priority support to Prime members, along with early access to new Jio products. Prime members will also be able to get their hands on additional cashback offers.

Jio Prime Membership Price in India, Benefits

Customers can get the Jio Prime membership with a one-time payment of Rs. 300. The Prime membership is available to all existing prepaid and postpaid Jio customers. However, users who are currently customers of a different telecom service provider can port to Jio to become a Jio Prime member, the company said. Among many benefits, the Jio Prime membership offers price certainty, cashback, and other exclusive benefits.

The telecom service provider says that the Jio Prime plan will lock the price of the customer's current prepaid and postpaid plan for one-year, until September 5, 2027. Hence, subscribers will be able to recharge and pay for the postpaid plans at the same price as they have been, regardless of future price hikes and other changes. On top of this, the Prime membership will offer a cashback voucher of Rs. 300, which can be redeemed while paying for a new JioHome or JioPC connection.

Jio Prime Membership  
Price Rs. 300 (One-time)
Price Guarantee Continue recharging with your favourite Jio plan at today's price until September 5, 2027
Cashback offer Rs. 300 JioHome/JioPC Voucher + Rs. 300 Jio SIM Voucher
Exclusive Privileges Priority Customer Support and early access to Jio products, services and trials
Who Can Join Existing and new Jio customers
How to Join MyJio App, Jio.com, Jio Stores and authorised Jio partner stores

Moreover, the Jio Prime membership will offer another cashback voucher worth Rs. 300 for adding a new Jio SIM connection for friends or family. The telecom service provider will also offer early access to new Jio products, services, and trials to Prime subscribers, giving them the opportunity to test out the same ahead of others.

On top of this, Jio says that the Jio Prime members will be able to enjoy priority customer service. The company has set up a dedicated service channel for the Prime members. Lastly, the company says that the Prime membership will bring “additional member-exclusive benefits” for the customers, which will be announced during the period of the plan.

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Further reading: Jio Prime, Jio Prime Launch, Jio, Jio Prime Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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