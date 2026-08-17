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Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Get Price Hikes in India Across Variants: Check New Prices

Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro are available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 15:59 IST
Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Get Price Hikes in India Across Variants: Check New Prices

Poco X8 Pro Max sports an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series was launched in India in March
  • Oppo K13 Turbo Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus recently raised prices of their phones
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Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro were launched in India earlier this year, in March. The two handsets are the flagship X8 series offerings from the Xiaomi sub-brand, currently available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform. Months after their unveiling, the tech firm has raised the prices of the smartphones in India across RAM and storage configurations. Separately, the price of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has also been raised in India, compared to its launch price in August last year. The new price hikes add to the wave of price increases that various smartphone models have received. Recently, Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus also raised the prices of their phones.

Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro New Prices in India

The Flipkart listings of the Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro have been updated to reflect the new prices of the handsets in India. The Poco X8 Pro is now listed on the e-commerce website at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, which is notably higher than its launch price of Rs. 32,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 42,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 35,999.

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On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs. 48,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB variant is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 52,999. To recap, the Poco X8 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 42,999 for the base model and Rs. 46,999 for the top-of-the-line configuration. This marks a price of Rs. 6,000 for both models in India, compared to their launch prices.

Apart from Poco, Oppo has also revised the price of its Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The smartphone is now listed at a higher starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB configuration is now available via Flipkart at Rs. 44,999. For reference, the two configurations were launched in India last year at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The new prices mark a price hike of Rs. 4,000.

Tech firms globally have been forced to raise the prices of their old smartphones and launch new models at higher prices to maintain healthy margins amidst the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND chips.

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Poco X8 Pro 5G

Poco X8 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Poco, Oppo, Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Price in India, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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