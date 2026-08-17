iQOO has shared camera samples from the upcoming Neo11 Ultra ahead of its China launch, offering a closer look at the phone's imaging capabilities and upgraded Live Photo feature. The company has highlighted its 50-megapixel Sony main camera, along with new camera processing features. Separately, a tipster has leaked the handset's key specifications ahead of launch. The leak covers the display, processor, battery, cameras and other hardware details, while iQOO has already confirmed several specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Camera Samples Shared Ahead of China Launch

According to an iQOO Weibo post, the Neo 11 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel Sony main camera with ultra-stabilisation and optical image stabilisation. The camera system will also use bionic eye technology and new native light and shadow effects.

iQOO has shared portrait, daylight and low-light samples from the Neo 11 Ultra, with the images showing clean subject separation, controlled colours and noise, balanced texture and saturation, and no obvious over-sharpening. The low-light sample retains detail, although the colour temperature is harder to judge under yellow lighting. iQOO has also upgraded Live Photo with higher image quality, stabilisation, beauty effects and filters, with a sample showing good detail across individual frames.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Alongside the camera samples, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the Neo 11 Ultra ahead of its August 18 launch in China. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 2K flat LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500M with an 11-core GPU, iQOO's Q2 gaming chip and a Synaptics S3910V touchscreen controller. It also reportedly packs a 9,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The tipster further claims that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra rear camera setup will include an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter arranged horizontally alongside its 50-megapixel main sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies and video calls, while a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is said to provide biometric security. The leak also lists a metal frame, IP68 and IP69 ratings, an 8.6mm thickness and a weight of 225 grams.

Separately, iQOO has confirmed that it co-developed the 3nm Dimensity 9500M with MediaTek. The company has also confirmed that the Neo 11 Ultra will be the first smartphone to use a display featuring Visionox F2 luminescent material. iQOO has claimed peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits across the panel, along with other display features the company previously revealed.

The iQOO Neo11 Ultra will launch in China on August 18 at 7:00pm local time, or 4:30pm IST. The handset is already available for pre-order in China through the Vivo online store.