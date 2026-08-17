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OnePlus 16 Could Offer Major Display Upgrade With BOE X4 Material and Slim Bezels

OnePlus 16's X4-based screen is said to outperform Samsung’s M-series displays.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 16:16 IST
OnePlus 16 Could Offer Major Display Upgrade With BOE X4 Material and Slim Bezels

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 could bring a notable display upgrade over OnePlus 15
  • OnePlus has worked with BOE to develop a new X4 light-emitting material
  • OnePlus 15 was released in China in October last year
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OnePlus 16 is expected to go official later this year as a successor to last year's OnePlus 15. We have seen several rumours about its display swirling on the Web in the last few months. Most recently, a new leak from China claims that the OnePlus 16 will bring a notable display upgrade over the predecessor. The OnePlus 16 is said to use a BOE X4 light-emitting material for its display. The panel is said to have thinner bezels on all four sides.

OnePlus 16 Display Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that OnePlus has worked with BOE to customise the new X4 light-emitting material for the OnePlus 16. This new material is said to offer improved power efficiency compared to the X3 material used in the OnePlus 15. The new display material could double the lifespan compared to the previous generation.

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The OnePlus 16's display is said to feature slimmer bezels on all four sides. It is tipped to have a flat panel. The tipster claims that current internal testing shows that the X4 display outperforms Samsung's M-series luminescent material "in almost all aspects". The new panel is also said to support several new features.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to come with an 185Hz refresh rate panel and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It is said to launch with a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant.

The OnePlus 15 was released in China in October last year with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

OnePlus 15 has a triple rear camera setup, including three 50-megapixel cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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