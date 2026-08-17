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Google Pixel 11 Ads Reportedly Reveal Mysterious Fitbit-Like Fitness Tracker

The mystery tracker could add a new screen-equipped option to the Fitbit lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 17:35 IST
Google Pixel 11 Ads Reportedly Reveal Mysterious Fitbit-Like Fitness Tracker

Photo Credit: Google

Google recently launched the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the Pixel 11 series

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Highlights
  • Google has not confirmed a new Fitbit tracker
  • Its design resembles Fitbit's Charge series
  • The device appears in two separate Pixel 11 adverts
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Google appears to have shown an unannounced fitness tracker in advertisements for the Pixel 11 series. The wearable has a compact oblong display and does not match the Pixel Watch 5 or the screenless Fitbit Air. Its presence in multiple Pixel 11 adverts has led to speculation that Google could be working on another fitness-focused device. However, the company has not identified the product or confirmed that it plans to launch such a tracker.

Pixel 11 Ads Show Unknown Fitness Tracker That Is Not Fitbit Air

According to a 9to5Google report, Reddit users have spotted the unidentified wearable in two Pixel 11 adverts on YouTube. One advert pairs two Pixel 11 phones with a Pixel Watch 5 in Fog, while another highlights green versions of the new Pixel devices. The same unfamiliar tracker appears alongside the products in both videos.

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The spotted wearable has a narrow, pebble-like body with a screen running what appears to be a simplified version of the Pixel Watch 5 interface. Its shape resembles the Fitbit Air, but the display and overall look are closer to the design language of Fitbit's Charge series.

Google has featured the screenless Fitbit Air in other promotional material. Its absence from these Pixel 11 ads makes the mystery tracker more notable. The tracker could be a new screen-equipped Fitbit device. The Fitbit Charge 6 launched around three years ago, but Google has not confirmed a Charge 7 or indicated that it is developing one.

The mysterious Google wearable may have been created specifically for the ads, as Google has not identified it or shared any specifications. It could also be AI-generated, although its appearance in two separate ads makes that possibility less likely. Google's Fitbit software efforts now sit under Google Health, while Fitbit continues to focus on hardware.

The mystery tracker could add a new screen-equipped option to the Fitbit lineup, but Google has not confirmed any such product. The appearance is also notable as the market increasingly moves towards screenless trackers such as the Fitbit Air.

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Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 ads, Google Fitbit, Fitbit, Fitbit Air, Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Charge 7
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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