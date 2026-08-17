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Krafton Announces BGMI Lite for India, Set to Launch by the End of 2026

Krafton says BGMI Lite is part of a broader effort to expand the BGMI universe in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 August 2026 08:55 IST
Krafton Announces BGMI Lite for India, Set to Launch by the End of 2026

Photo Credit: Krafton India

The announcement comes after BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update

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Highlights
  • India launch of BGMI Lite is expected to happen by end of 2026
  • Gameplay features and requirements are yet to be disclosed
  • BGMI has surpassed 260 million downloads in India
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Krafton India announced on Sunday that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) will launch in India by the end of 2026. The upcoming title is expected to arrive as a new way for players nationwide to engage with the massively popular online multiplayer battle royale game. While Krafton has not yet revealed its gameplay features or complete details, it says more information will be shared closer to launch.

BGMI Lite India Launch

In a press note, Krafton India said that the launch of BGMI Lite is part of a broader effort to expand the BGMI universe in the country. The ‘Lite' version of the battle royale game is scheduled to launch by the end of 2026. The video game developer described the upcoming title as the "next chapter" in the evolution of the BGMI experience.

As per the company, BGMI Lite will focus on making the franchise accessible to an even wider community of players across India.

However, the company has yet to disclose the specifications or requirements needed to run BGMI Lite. Further, the game's features and gameplay experience have not been announced yet. The ‘Lite' naming suggests that it could offer better gaming performance on lower-end smartphones.

The announcement comes after BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update. As part of its fifth anniversary celebrations, Krafton India has released a set of redeem codes that allow players an opportunity to claim in-game rewards for a limited time. These provide players with complimentary access to exclusive in-game rewards like skins, outfits, UC (Unknown Cash), and more.

Among the notable rewards are the Mecha Ant Backpack and the Smiling Pal Backpack.

The update itself, meanwhile, carries collaborations with three global IPs: Naruto, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Ferrari. Players can access recreated locations from the Naruto anime series through modified versions of the Erangel and Livik maps, while there is also a new ninjutsu-based combat system. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration brings new traversal mechanics including Web Swing, Web Attack, and Spider Climb across Erangel.

With the Ferrari collaboration, four new models are available in BGMI. These include Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Purosangue, and Ferrari Roma. Krafton added that BGMI has surpassed 260 million downloads in India.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Lite, BGMI Update, BGMI Lite Release Date, Krafton India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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