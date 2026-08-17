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Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced, Company Reveals Key Specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Note 17 lineup will include a new model dubbed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 16:12 IST
Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced, Company Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi's upcoming numbered lineup will feature photochromic technology

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 17 series globally on August 27
  • The new lineup includes a new model, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
  • Redmi has confirmed a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 10,000mAh battery
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The Redmi Note 17 series is all set to be launched in the global markets soon, the company announced on Monday. The handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand made their China debut in July, while the brand also introduced the Redmi Note 17 in 5G and 4G variants globally. The global lineup is expected to comprise three models — Redmi Note 17, Note 17 Pro, and a new Note 17 Pro Max, with several specifications of the latter now also revealed.

Redmi Note 17 Series Launch Date

In an X post, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 17 series will be launched globally on August 27. A new microsite on the Xiaomi global website confirms the upcoming debut of a new model dubbed the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. In terms of design, the lineup will feature photochromic technology. Redmi says a new Cloud Blush element can react to sunlight.

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The upcoming lineup is confirmed to sport a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The handsets will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM, including virtual RAM expansion. Redmi promises up to 72-month fluency protection.

The microsite also reveals IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi sub-brand says its handsets have been certified by both SGS and TÜV SÜD.

While details about the camera remain under wraps, the company confirms the Note 17 series will feature AI-powered portrait enhancement. A camera sample shared by the brand references an f/1.5 aperture, 26mm focal length, 1/60-second shutter speed, and ISO 125.

The biggest highlight, however, is the battery capacity, which is rated at 10,000mAh. The fine print confirms that this is applicable to the Redmi 17 Pro Max, which will support 100W fast charging, although Xiaomi confirms it will not ship a power adapter in the box. Buyers will receive 2 months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, six months of Google One plan, one free screen replacement within 24 months, and one free battery service within 36 months on Redmi Note 17 series purchases, at no extra cost.

Per previous reports, the Redmi Note 17 series could make its India debut on September 18 or September 20. Leaks also suggest that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It was previously said to pack a 9,210mAh battery.

With the global launch date now confirmed, we can expect more details to be revealed in the days leading up to the Redmi Note 17 series launch.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Launch Date, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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