Neeraj Pandey, known for his intense thrillers and layered narratives, returns with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, premiering on Netflix on November 29, 2024. This film promises a captivating blend of high-stakes action, psychological intrigue, and a storyline that spans over a decade. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar tells a gripping tale involving a meticulously planned heist, a determined police officer, and a relentless pursuit that stretches over 15 years. The film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, with Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in supporting roles.

When and Where to Watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 29, 2024. As fans eagerly await this release, Netflix's promotional teasers and the official poster have created significant excitement online. Viewers can expect a suspense-filled experience, typical of Neeraj Pandey's storytelling style, which has drawn audiences in with its intricate narratives and unexpected twists.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

While Netflix has not yet released a full trailer, early glimpses of the film suggest a thrilling cat-and-mouse game. The story centres around a high-stakes heist that triggers a years-long investigation, with three suspects and a relentless officer determined to crack the case. Pandey's signature narrative style is evident as he weaves suspense and action, with themes of crime, justice, and obsession.

Cast and Crew of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

The cast is led by Jimmy Shergill, known for his intense roles, alongside Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia. Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz also join the ensemble, adding depth to the story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, who previously created Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for Netflix, the screenplay was co-written with Vipul Rawal. Shital Bhatia serves as producer, alongside Pandey's production house, Friday Filmworks.