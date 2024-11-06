Devara Part 1 Hindi OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The much-talked-about Telugu film Devara Part 1, featuring celebrated actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka Junior NTR, is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed thriller initially hit theatres on September 27, 2024, captivating audiences with its high-energy sequences and storyline. After a successful box-office run, Devara Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix from November 08, 2024, in several regional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. For Hindi audiences, the film is reported to premiere on November 22, offering viewers an at-home experience of one of the year's most anticipated films.

When and Where to Watch Devara Part 1

Fans who missed Devara Part 1 in theatres can soon enjoy it on Netflix. Beginning November 8, the film will be accessible in South Indian languages, while the Hindi version might arrive on the streaming platform on November 22. Netflix India announced the film's release date on social media, generating significant anticipation among moviegoers who can now catch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Devara Part 1

Devara Part 1 explores the story of a village chief's son who secretly upholds his father's mission against smuggling activities. The protagonist, while projecting an outwardly feeble image, launches a calculated resistance, building suspense as he confronts powerful adversaries. The trailer, released prior to the film's theatrical debut, showcases the dramatic visuals and action that add intensity to the storyline.

Cast and Crew of Devara Part 1

Junior NTR leads the cast as the titular character, joined by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and Janhvi Kapoor, making her debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Koratala Siva, known for his work on socio-political dramas, Devara Part 1 also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and Kalaiyarasan. The film's soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been widely appreciated for its powerful score, heightening the film's dramatic sequences.

Reception of Devara Part 1

The film has performed remarkably at the box office, earning around Rs. 280 crore domestically and over Rs. 500 crore globally. Devara Part 1 received an IMDb rating of 6.4/10, reflecting a mixed but generally positive reception.