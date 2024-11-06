The Tamil version of the 2024 Telugu crime thriller Prasanna Vadanam is now available for streaming on Aha Tamil, offering an intriguing narrative for fans of the genre. The movie is directed and written by Arjun Y.K. It explores the life of a man suffering from face blindness which is a condition known as prosopagnosia. The man is played by Suhas. He witnesses a murder but is unable to identify the perpetrator due to his inability to recognise faces. This twist becomes a key part of the suspenseful storyline as the film unravels. Released in theatres earlier in 2024, the film's Tamil version began streaming on November 6.

When and Where to Watch Prasanna Vadanam

Prasanna Vadanam can be streamed on Aha Tamil and the OTTplay Premium app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The movie is available in Tamil audio, broadening its accessibility to a wider audience following its Telugu theatrical release earlier this year.

Official Trailer and Plot of Prasanna Vadanam

The trailer for Prasanna Vadanam sets the tone for a suspenseful thriller, showcasing the central conflict of the protagonist's struggle with face blindness while being entangled in a murder mystery. The film delves into his attempts to uncover the truth behind the murder he witnessed, despite his condition. His face blindness serves as both a limitation and a crucial element in piecing together the crime, adding depth to the film's investigative aspect.

Cast and Crew of Prasanna Vadanam

The film stars Suhas, Payal Radhakrishna, Rashi Singh, and Nandu, among others. Directed by Arjun Y.K., the movie is produced by Manikanta JS and Prasad Reddy TR under the banner of Little Thoughts Cinemas. The technical team includes Karthika Srinivas as the editor and Vijai Bulganin, who composed the music, with cinematography by S. Chandrasekaran.

Reception of Prasanna Vadanam

Prasanna Vadanam has received a moderate reception from audiences, with a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb. The film's slow pace initially, followed by suspense-filled twists, has been both criticised and appreciated. Reviewers have noted the performances, particularly that of the lead actor, Suhas, although some have pointed out that the film takes time to build momentum.