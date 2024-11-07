Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging

The Razr 50s Ultra appears to be similar in design to the Razr 50 Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 17:44 IST
Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (pictured) was launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50s Ultra carries the model number XT2451-6
  • The purported clamshell foldable may support 15W Qi wireless charging
  • The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra could get 44W wired fast charging support
Motorola Razr 50s Ultra may soon launch alongside the Motorola Razr 50s. The purported base model was previously spotted on several certification and benchmarking websites. Now, the Ultra variant has surfaced online suggesting its design and charging specifications. The Motorola Razr 50s series is expected to be positioned just beneath the Motorola Razr 50 lineup in the market. The base Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India in September and July this year, respectively.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra has been listed on the Wireless Power Consortium certification site. Images included in the listing suggest that its design is similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It has a rectangular cover screen, that extends to the hinge, with two circular rear camera sensors alongside a flash unit placed in the top left corner. Similar to the Razr 50 Ultra, the images suggest that the hinge will allow the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra to be able to sit perfectly flat when unfolded.

d9756b3e 6c38 469e ba4a e10b098d53cf Motorola Razr 50s Ultra

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra design
Photo Credit: Wireless Power Consortium

 

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra is seen in a dark grey vegan leather finish with a light grey stripe going vertically down the centre, within which the Motorola logo and the Razr branding are placed. The volume and power buttons appear on the right edge, towards the top half of the clamshell foldable. The flat display with slim bezels holds a centred hole-punch slot towards the top. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Charging Support

According to the Wireless Power Consortium listing, the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra with the model number XT2451-6 will support 15W wireless Qi charging.

Meanwhile, the phone appears on the SGS Fimko certification site as well. Alongside the previously mentioned model number, it is listed with XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, and XT2451-5 model numbers. These are expected to be variants of the Razr 50s Ultra.

The SGS Fimko listing of the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra suggests that the phone will get support for 44W wired fast charging. More details about the handset are expected to surface online over the next few days.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra, Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 50s Ultra features, Motorola Razr 50s series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
