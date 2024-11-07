Motorola Razr 50s Ultra may soon launch alongside the Motorola Razr 50s. The purported base model was previously spotted on several certification and benchmarking websites. Now, the Ultra variant has surfaced online suggesting its design and charging specifications. The Motorola Razr 50s series is expected to be positioned just beneath the Motorola Razr 50 lineup in the market. The base Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India in September and July this year, respectively.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra has been listed on the Wireless Power Consortium certification site. Images included in the listing suggest that its design is similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It has a rectangular cover screen, that extends to the hinge, with two circular rear camera sensors alongside a flash unit placed in the top left corner. Similar to the Razr 50 Ultra, the images suggest that the hinge will allow the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra to be able to sit perfectly flat when unfolded.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra design

Photo Credit: Wireless Power Consortium

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra is seen in a dark grey vegan leather finish with a light grey stripe going vertically down the centre, within which the Motorola logo and the Razr branding are placed. The volume and power buttons appear on the right edge, towards the top half of the clamshell foldable. The flat display with slim bezels holds a centred hole-punch slot towards the top. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Charging Support

According to the Wireless Power Consortium listing, the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra with the model number XT2451-6 will support 15W wireless Qi charging.

Meanwhile, the phone appears on the SGS Fimko certification site as well. Alongside the previously mentioned model number, it is listed with XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, and XT2451-5 model numbers. These are expected to be variants of the Razr 50s Ultra.

The SGS Fimko listing of the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra suggests that the phone will get support for 44W wired fast charging. More details about the handset are expected to surface online over the next few days.