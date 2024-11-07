Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro

Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro

Apple's more affordable version of the Vision Pro isn't expected to debut until 2027.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2024 17:47 IST
Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's development on a successor to the Vision Pro (pictured) is expected to start next year

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly working on an affordable version of the Vision Pro
  • The mixed reality headset could feature a W-OLED+CF panel from Samsung
  • Apple is said to be targeting a pixel density of 1,500ppi for the panel
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US in April, and the company's first mixed reality headset is now available in a handful of countries, excluding India. Reports suggest that the company is already working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset, which is priced at an eye watering $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.95 lakh) in the US. A publication has now revealed one of the components Apple might opt for in order to deliver an inexpensive version of the mixed reality headset.

Apple Could Use Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Vision Pro Headset

A report in The Elec, citing industry sources, states that Apple is looking to switch to a less expensive display technology that has a high pixel density, for the company's next mixed reality headset. Apple is expected to launch a headset that is more affordable than the first-generation Vision Pro model, and is reportedly considering two display technologies for the device.

Apple is expecting to equip the purported headset with a display panel that has a pixel density of 1,500ppi, as per the report. This is just over half of the pixel density of the one used on the Vision Pro (3,391ppi).

The more affordable panel would still have a considerably higher pixel density than most display panels used on smartphones today. According to the publication, Apple could use a technology called White OLED with Colour Filter (W-OLED+CF) which is a less expensive version of the OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) panel used on the Apple Vision Pro.

The colour filter component would be used to form the colours from the White OLED board, as per the report. While the Vision Pro uses an OLEDoS panel that comprises a silicon plate, the more affordable headset would need to use a panel that is built using a glass plate.

Apple is reportedly attempting to design the colour filter component in such a way that it is located on the thin-film encapsulation of a single glass sheet, instead of using a second sheet and increasing the overall thickness of the panel.

Samsung is expected to be the supplier for these W-OLED+CF panels with a high pixel density, based on Apple's specifications, according to the report. Earlier this week, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple's affordable version of the Vision Pro would be delayed beyond 2027, which means that we might not learn more about the purported headset for several months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging

Related Stories

Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  2. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
  4. OnePlus 12 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 15 Update With These Features
  5. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series New Leak Hints at Online Exclusive Colours
  7. India Among Fastest Growing Markets: Microsoft's AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
  9. Google Rolls Out November 2024 Update for Pixel Users With These Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging
  2. Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro
  3. Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Notepad With Text Rewrite Feature in Preview
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Might Borrow 200-Megapixel Camera From the ‘Ultra’ Model
  5. Realme GT 6 Receiving Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access Beta in India
  6. ED Said to Have Raided Offices of Sellers Operating on Amazon and Flipkart
  7. OxygenOS 15 With Revamped UI, New Features Rolls Out Globally for OnePlus 12: What’s New
  8. Government Issues New Rule for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity on Indian Domestic Airlines
  9. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Thinner Design, Improved Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »