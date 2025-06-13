Technology News
OTT Releases of the Week (June 9 - June 15): Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Alappuzah Gymkhana, and More

Check out the top OTT releases for this week.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2025 06:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (June 9 - June 15): Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Alappuzah Gymkhana, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new of set of releases

Highlights
  • OTT is back with top movie and series for this week
  • Top releases include Rana Naidu S2, The Traitors, Alapuzzah Gymkhana, S
  • Streaming platforms include Sony LIV, Netflix, Prime Video
With the weekend approaching, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to serve the exciting blend of drama, reality, comedy, thriller, and more on your screens. This week, one of the most anticipated series is returning with its second season, i.e., Rana Naidu, whereas KJo's celebrity reality show is set to take you on an adventurous journey with a witty game. To end your hunt for what to watch, we've curated a list of the top releases for this week. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Rana Naidu Season 2

  • Release Date: June 13, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime Drama
  • Cast: Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati. Suvreen Chawla, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Chopra, Kriti Kharbanda

This season will set the screens on fire as Venkatesh returns as Rana's estranged father. Season 2 is expected to get more personal and equally emotional, where Rana's personal life will become more complicated than his professional life. Arjun Rampal joins the season. This season, everything will be at a higher stake.

Padakkalam

  • Release Date: June 10, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Saaf Bros, Arun Ajikumar, Niranajana Anoop, Arun Pradeep, Sandeep Pradeep

Written and directed by Manu Swaraj, Padakkalam is a comic and adventurous journey of four nerdy enthusiasts whose world will get upside down as they identify that their professor has a magical dice. As the professor is not what he seems to be, the student's life will be confronted with supernatural events. Watch now.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

  • Release Date: June 13, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Emotional, Drama
  • Cast: Naslen, Anagha Ravi, Noila Francy, Lukman Avaran, Sandeep Pradeep

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a Malayalam Drama movie that is high in emotions and personifies determination. The story follows a group of students who have recently failed their exams and seek admission via sports quota. To attain the sports quota, they join boxing. Initially, luck favors, as they win the district levels; however, the journey becomes challenging as competition intensifies. As the coach enters the picture, they embark on a journey of self-determination accompanied by bruises and a lot of hard work.

Subham

  • Release Date: June 13, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Supernatural Comedy
  • Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Shalini Kondepudi, Shriya Knontham, Harshith Malgireddy

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham is a Telugu language horror comedy movie that follows the lives of a group of husbands whose wives appear possessed and notice behavioral changes after watching a TV soap opera. The sequences in the movie are comic yet horror. The supernatural events will keep the audience entertained. How will these husbands release their wives from unnatural possession?

The Traitors

  • Release Date: June 12, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Reality
  • Cast: Karan Johar, Karan Kundra, Harsh Gujran, Rhea Kapoor, Raftaar, Urfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Johar is back on the OTT platform, but this time not with a coffee, but a multi-starrer reality show that follows contestants to complete challenges, while dealing with betrayals and mind games. Blended with high suspense and deception, this series will keep the viewers engaged until the end.

In Transit

  • Release Date: June 13, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Docuseries
  • Cast: Rumi Harsih, Anubhuti Banerjee, Patruni Chidananda Sastry, Saher Naaz

Set yourself ready to witness reality, as this Ayesha Sood's directorial is an eye-opening docuseries that focuses on the lives of transgenders and non-binary individuals. The series will explore the journey, narrated by the trans themselves, about their life and the challenges they face within society.

Snow White

  • Release Date: June 11, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Musical Fantasy
  • Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Andrew Barth Feldman

Get ready to feel the nostalgia as Snow White is back on JioHotstar this June. The film revolves around a young princess who befriends seven dwarfs and joins the rebels to liberate her kingdom from her ruthless stepmother. The story is inspired by the Disney Classic Snow White, released in 1937.

Fubar Season 2

  • Release Date: June 12, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Spy-Comedy, Thriller
  • Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Fiemster, Travis Wan Winkle

Created by Nick Santory, Fubar season 2 is a perfect blend of spy, thrill, and comedy where a retired CIA operative, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has to come back to complete one last mission. The series is exciting and highly entertaining. The startcast have delivered a remarkable performance.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Netflix June 11, 2025
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, Season 2 Netflix June 12, 2025
Deep Cover Amazon Prime Video June 12, 2025
Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3 Netflix June 13, 2025
Echo Valley Apple TV+ June 13, 2025
The Prosecutor Lionsgate Play June 13, 2025
Devil's Double Next Level Zee5 June 13, 2025
Eleven Aha Tamil June 13, 2025
Killbill Society Hoichoi June 13, 2025
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OTT, OTTReleases, WeekendWatch, BingeWatch, SonyLIV, Netflix, PrimeVideo, JioHotstar
Poco F7 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench After Company Hints at Imminent Launch
Axiom-4 Mission Carrying Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Reportedly Delayed Due to LOx Leak

