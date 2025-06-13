With the weekend approaching, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to serve the exciting blend of drama, reality, comedy, thriller, and more on your screens. This week, one of the most anticipated series is returning with its second season, i.e., Rana Naidu, whereas KJo's celebrity reality show is set to take you on an adventurous journey with a witty game. To end your hunt for what to watch, we've curated a list of the top releases for this week. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Rana Naidu Season 2

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Cast: Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati. Suvreen Chawla, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Chopra, Kriti Kharbanda

This season will set the screens on fire as Venkatesh returns as Rana's estranged father. Season 2 is expected to get more personal and equally emotional, where Rana's personal life will become more complicated than his professional life. Arjun Rampal joins the season. This season, everything will be at a higher stake.

Padakkalam

Release Date: June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Saaf Bros, Arun Ajikumar, Niranajana Anoop, Arun Pradeep, Sandeep Pradeep

Written and directed by Manu Swaraj, Padakkalam is a comic and adventurous journey of four nerdy enthusiasts whose world will get upside down as they identify that their professor has a magical dice. As the professor is not what he seems to be, the student's life will be confronted with supernatural events. Watch now.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Emotional, Drama

Emotional, Drama Cast: Naslen, Anagha Ravi, Noila Francy, Lukman Avaran, Sandeep Pradeep

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a Malayalam Drama movie that is high in emotions and personifies determination. The story follows a group of students who have recently failed their exams and seek admission via sports quota. To attain the sports quota, they join boxing. Initially, luck favors, as they win the district levels; however, the journey becomes challenging as competition intensifies. As the coach enters the picture, they embark on a journey of self-determination accompanied by bruises and a lot of hard work.

Subham

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Supernatural Comedy

Supernatural Comedy Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Shalini Kondepudi, Shriya Knontham, Harshith Malgireddy

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham is a Telugu language horror comedy movie that follows the lives of a group of husbands whose wives appear possessed and notice behavioral changes after watching a TV soap opera. The sequences in the movie are comic yet horror. The supernatural events will keep the audience entertained. How will these husbands release their wives from unnatural possession?

The Traitors

Release Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Reality

Reality Cast: Karan Johar, Karan Kundra, Harsh Gujran, Rhea Kapoor, Raftaar, Urfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Johar is back on the OTT platform, but this time not with a coffee, but a multi-starrer reality show that follows contestants to complete challenges, while dealing with betrayals and mind games. Blended with high suspense and deception, this series will keep the viewers engaged until the end.

In Transit

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Docuseries

Docuseries Cast: Rumi Harsih, Anubhuti Banerjee, Patruni Chidananda Sastry, Saher Naaz

Set yourself ready to witness reality, as this Ayesha Sood's directorial is an eye-opening docuseries that focuses on the lives of transgenders and non-binary individuals. The series will explore the journey, narrated by the trans themselves, about their life and the challenges they face within society.

Snow White

Release Date: June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Musical Fantasy

Musical Fantasy Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Andrew Barth Feldman

Get ready to feel the nostalgia as Snow White is back on JioHotstar this June. The film revolves around a young princess who befriends seven dwarfs and joins the rebels to liberate her kingdom from her ruthless stepmother. The story is inspired by the Disney Classic Snow White, released in 1937.

Fubar Season 2

Release Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Spy-Comedy, Thriller

Spy-Comedy, Thriller Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Fiemster, Travis Wan Winkle

Created by Nick Santory, Fubar season 2 is a perfect blend of spy, thrill, and comedy where a retired CIA operative, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has to come back to complete one last mission. The series is exciting and highly entertaining. The startcast have delivered a remarkable performance.

Other OTT Releases This Week