Technology News
English Edition

Subham, Samantha Prabhu's Latest Horror Comedy to Premiere on Jio Hotstar

Subham is a horror comedy movie directed by Samantha Prabhu. It covers the story of a possessed woman through a TV showTV show at night.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 June 2025 16:12 IST
Subham, Samantha Prabhu's Latest Horror Comedy to Premiere on Jio Hotstar

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Subham, The Telugu Horror Comedy To Release on Jio Hotstar

Highlights
  • Samantha makes her directorial debut with the latest horror comedy, Sub
  • Subham will stream on Jio Hotstar in Telugu from June 13, 2025
  • Women in this movie get possessed at 9 PM in this quirky, family-friend
Advertisement

Subham is a Tamil movie, and the latest production by Samantha Prabhu is all set for its OTT streaming on JioHotstar. It will be streaming on June 13, 2025. As of now, the movie will be streamed only in Telugu. Praveen Kandregula directs this particular comedy horror movie. Subham is special for Samantha as it marks Samantha's directorial debut. The storyline revolves around a group of women who get possessed while watching a TV serial at 9 PM.

When and Where to Watch Subham?

The Tamil movie Subham, the latest production by Samanatha Prabhu, is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar from June 13, 2025, onwards.

The Cast of Subham

Praveen Kandregula directs Subham, which is Samantha Prabhu's directorial debut. It also features Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Shrinivas and Shravani as the main cast. Mridul Sujit Sen is the cinematographer, Ram Charan Tej is the production designer, and Dharmendra Kakarla is the movie editor. Vasanth Mariganti writes the movie's story, with Clinton Cerejo as the music and Vivek Sagar as the background score.

The Storyline of Subham

Subham follows the story of Srinu, a cable operator from Bheemli; his wife begins to show weird moves and behaves strangely every night at 9 PM. Along with him, even the other village women behave the same. Srinu and his friends are on a mission to find the real reasons behind their possessed wives at night. It is a light-hearted horror comedy with a unique blend of horror and comedy that resonated well with family audiences.

Reception

Subham is a horror comedy film marking the directorial debut of Samantha Prabhu. The movie's story covers a group of married men banding together after a cable TV soap opera serial transfixes their wives.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Subham, Samantha Prabhu, Horror, Comedy, OTT Release, Jio Hotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest, Launch Set for February 2026
AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Tipped to Launch in June; Retail Box Image Leaked
Subham, Samantha Prabhu's Latest Horror Comedy to Premiere on Jio Hotstar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing' Sale in India: Check All Offers
  2. Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  3. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Launch
  4. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Plans
  5. A New Splatoon Spinoff Game Is Coming Exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2
  6. Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; May Launch Later This Month
  7. Google Releases Android 16 for Pixel Devices With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Mistral Releases Magistral, Its First-Ever Reasoning AI Models With Transparent Chain-of-Thought
  2. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Teased; May Arrive Later This Month Alongside Redmi Gaming Tablet, K80 Ultra
  3. Microsoft Fixes 67 Security Flaws With June 2025 Security Update, Including Two Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
  4. Vaanil Thedinen OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Series Online
  5. Subham, Samantha Prabhu's Latest Horror Comedy to Premiere on Jio Hotstar
  6. BigBasket to Launch 10-Minute Food Delivery Across India by March 2026, Executive Says
  7. Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  8. Threads Begins Testing the Ability to Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram
  9. Nintendo Announces Splatoon Raiders Spinoff Title for Switch 2 Alongside Splatoon 3 Update
  10. Snap Specs to Launch in 2026 as Competitor to Meta's AI Smart Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »