Subham, Samantha Prabhu's Latest Horror Comedy to Premiere on Jio Hotstar

Subham is a Tamil movie, and the latest production by Samantha Prabhu is all set for its OTT streaming on JioHotstar. It will be streaming on June 13, 2025. As of now, the movie will be streamed only in Telugu. Praveen Kandregula directs this particular comedy horror movie. Subham is special for Samantha as it marks Samantha's directorial debut. The storyline revolves around a group of women who get possessed while watching a TV serial at 9 PM.

When and Where to Watch Subham?

The Cast of Subham

Praveen Kandregula directs Subham, which is Samantha Prabhu's directorial debut. It also features Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Shrinivas and Shravani as the main cast. Mridul Sujit Sen is the cinematographer, Ram Charan Tej is the production designer, and Dharmendra Kakarla is the movie editor. Vasanth Mariganti writes the movie's story, with Clinton Cerejo as the music and Vivek Sagar as the background score.

The Storyline of Subham

Subham follows the story of Srinu, a cable operator from Bheemli; his wife begins to show weird moves and behaves strangely every night at 9 PM. Along with him, even the other village women behave the same. Srinu and his friends are on a mission to find the real reasons behind their possessed wives at night. It is a light-hearted horror comedy with a unique blend of horror and comedy that resonated well with family audiences.

Reception

