OTT is back with a fresh set of arrivals for this week to offer viewers binge-watching with some really amazing content. There is thriller, mystery, action, drama and much to the table from the start of this week. Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Chhal Kapat: The Deception, Knock Knock Kaun Hai?, The Survivors, Predator: Killer of Killers are some of the banging content that will hit you with a great hook. Let's have a dive into what's there in the magical box of OTTs this week.

Top OTT Releases this Week

Pattth

Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Director: Jithin Issac Thomas

Jithin Issac Thomas Cast: Ashik Safiya Aboobakker, Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan, M. Kethi, Cheriyakaalan, Prabhakaran,Velur, Divakaran Vishnumangalam, P. M. Aishabi, Jitheesh Raichel Samuel, Shelvi Pollachi, Jasmine Kavya, Salu K. Thomas, Avinash Jayasree, Surya S. Kurup, Satheesh P. Babu

The story of Pattth follows Unni's journey, who is a struggling editor located in Kerala. At the time he edits his travel vlog, which portrays a tribal song from Kenya, his grandmother unexpectedly recalled this song and started singing it along with the play. After watching this, he tells it to her girlfriend, Anupama, and then they both begin tracing the secretive origins of this tune. Unni posted the video of her grandma singing this Kenyan tribal song.

People start commenting that they have also heard this. They had to move across the whole of Kerala to find out the long-lost connections immersed in the shared cultural roots that spread over the continents. Isn't it strange that the same song from miles is heard and sung? Don't forget to reveal the mystery behind it.

Stolen

Release Date: June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Social Thriller

Social Thriller Director: Karan Tejpal

Karan Tejpal Language: Hindi

Hindi Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna, Sahidur Rahaman

Stolen is a captivating social thriller based on a true incident that gets deeper into the complex interactions of class divisions and societal pressure to injustice in rural India. The story begins with two brothers who are from an urban city waiting for their train to arrive at a remote railway station.

One of them witnessed the stealing of the baby from the hands of a mother, who is a tribal woman. Gautum is reluctant to get into this matter, but his brother Raman is quite empathetic and urges him to help that woman. This journey led them to perilous places by putting their lives in danger.

Watch this masterpiece, recognised by many film festivals and know about what happens to the brothers and does Jhumpa get her child.

Jaat

Release Date: June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Director: Gopichand Malineni

Gopichand Malineni Language: Hindi

Hindi Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra

Jaat is a catchy story with an action thriller against the backdrop of a lawless coastal village, caught in fear and corruption. There is a former labourer named Vadadaraja Ranatunga, who built a criminal empire by smuggling gold. He rules relentlessly in the village until the arrival of a mysterious stranger called Jaat. He is quiet but dominating, carrying his past, rebuking the arrogant ruler of the village to bow down.

Jaat ignites the rebellion among the villagers who had lost hope and used to follow what Ranatunga used to say. Now, what will happen when this silence breaks into a war of justice, continued by fists, fearlessness and fire at the bottom? This stranger shows how hollow this empire is, and pushes a reckoning that was in the hearts of the villagers for a long time. It is a story of buried secrets, raw power, and a man's stand for meaningless oppression and corruption.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy

Comedy Director: Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma Language: Hindi

Hindi Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

The story takes you to a vibrant backdrop of Varanasi city, where Ranjan Tiwari, a hopeless romantic man, is eager to marry the girl named Titli, his beloved. The problem is that her father wants to get her married to someone who has a government job.

To get his approval, Ranjan wants to secure a government job and sets the stage for this deal for marriage. However, during the Haldi ceremony in the evening, a bizarre event catches him in a time loop, where he is forced to relive the same day again and again.

He tries to find the reason behind this and navigates this perplexing cycle, unleashing the truths about his love, self-discovery and commitment. Mixing humour with heartfelt emotions, this film offers you a fresh take on the comedy and romantic genre, putting strong emphasis on the promises made in today's world. Will Ranjan come out of this time loop? Will he get his love back?

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5 Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Ajay Bhuyan Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, Anuj Sachdeva, Keshav Lokwani

Chhal Kapat is a hooking mystery thriller web series that starts from a lavish destination wedding in Burhanpur. The whole wedding scenario has cheerful vibes, and changes to a crime scene when the bride's close friend, who is a famous social media influencer, is found dead under suspicious circumstances.

SP Devika Rathore, who is a sharp and intuitive crime investigator, has been assigned this case. She begins interrogating the wedding guests one by one and unknots the web of lies, hidden motives and feelings of jealousy.

Every character can be a suspect, and the series will let you rethink before making someone your friend. Secrets will simmer beneath the surface with a high rush of emotions. It explores the dark truths hidden behind the cherishing smiles. Get set to watch it if you are a lover of suspense, crime and drama.

Knock Knock Kaun Hai?

Release Date: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player Genre: Young Adult Psychological Thriller

Young Adult Psychological Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Ajay Bhuyan Cast: Aadhya Anand, Kush Jotwani, Arjun Deswal

Knock Knock Kaun Hai is a suspense, horror and thriller web series that revolves around a young couple who move into a new house, with the hope of starting a fresh life together. As soon as they step in, they begin experiencing mysterious knocks during odd hours on their doors. These knocks are accompanied by the eerie sounds with further unexplained events.

Fear increases as they discover the unsettling mysteries and buried truths about the past owners of the house. In this regard, they further found a hidden connection to a tragic incident. They try to unlock the secrets of these knocks and get to know that a malevolent spirit is trying to target them.

There are lots of chilling moments which lead to the dramatic climax, where the couple faces this evil spirit before getting destroyed by it. If you are a person who enjoys bone-chilling stories, this is the one for you, with a lot of supernatural elements and psychological suspense.

The Survivors

Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Mystery, Thriller Language: English

English Director: Ben C. Lucas, Cherie Nowlan

Ben C. Lucas, Cherie Nowlan Cast: Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm, Damien Garvey, Thom Green, Jessica De Gouw, Miriama Smith, Johnny Carr, Martin Sacks, Benedict Hardie, Ian Bliss

Survivors is a drama and thriller limited web series that involves a group of strangers in a remote area after a plane crash. They are the only survivors in the plane accident and facing harsh weather, limited supplies, with internal conflict, they try to survive and reach their home by working on their instincts and following teamwork cooperation.

To stay alive, they try to find out ways and as the days pass, they unhide the secret strength of their own, face the past traumas and create great connections they didn't expect. However, they realise that the danger is not just in nature but arises among each other too, when the secrets and mistrust put their unity at stake.

With the uncertain rescue, any decision taken can lead them to life or death, and there is no in between. This is a journey of resilience, endurance, faith, and the will to survive the odds. If you really like survival stories and psychological content, you would be eager to watch this captivating web series.

Predator: Killer of Killers

Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

Hulu Genre: Animated Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Animated Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller Language: English

English Director: Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung

Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung Cast: Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, Michael Biehn

Predators is an animated film that takes you to the world of apex hunters. It follows the dedicated team of elite operatives assigned the task to track down and evict the deadliest killers and merciless criminals on Earth. With the help of advanced technology and deadly skills, they run in the shadows of the truths to bring justice where the law enforcement is not taking any charge and fails.

However, the latest mission of the team lets them fall against the ruthless conflict of the adversary and turns into a hunt for a deadly game. When the hunter and hunted partition blur, the team faces their own devils and asks themselves if they are willing to stop the predators from spreading or not. There is a lot of action with morality, vengeance and survival in this high-stakes battle between the ones who kill the killers and the killers.

