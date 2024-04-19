Google announced new features for Maps and Search on Earth Day (April 17). The latest update is tailored for electric vehicles and lets travellers find specific information about the location of EV chargers, plan charging stops for road trips and more. The search giant will show AI-generated navigation information describing the charger's specific location based on details from user reviews. Additionally, Google Maps and Search now show sustainable travel options including public transit and walking routes that create fewer carbon emissions alongside driving directions. This update will roll out to fifteen cities around the world.

Through a blog post, Google has announced a series of changes to its Maps and Search services aimed at promoting EV use and sustainable travel for everyone. In the coming months, Google Maps will show AI-powered summaries that describe an EV charger's specific location based on information from user reviews. This will include details about the experience of other users, waiting time, type of plugs and more to enable better navigation to EV charging stations.

On top of that, Google Maps will soon be able to suggest EV charging stations near users while on the road based on their battery's charge level. It will display nearby chargers on the in-car map with details including real-time port availability and charging speed. This feature will be rolled out globally in the coming months, starting with vehicles that have Google built-in. Further, with a new EV filter Google is making it easier to find hotels on Search that offer onsite EV charging.

Meanwhile, Google Maps is bringing a new feature that shows public transit or walking suggestions next to driving routes. This will be available in the coming weeks in over fifteen cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome, and Sydney.

Additionally, Google is adding more information on up-to-date train and bus schedules on the Maps with ticket prices along with links to book trips. This feature is now available for trains in 38 countries and long-distance bus routes in 15 countries.

Furthermore, Google Flights will start showing train route suggestions in the flight search results in the coming month.

