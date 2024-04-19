Itel Super Guru 4G was launched in India on Thursday, April 1 as a budget feature phone offering from the company. The phone is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life and comes with a 2-inch display. It is also equipped with a digital rear camera. The handset allows users to conduct online UPI transactions. Users can also watch YouTube and YouTube Shorts on the phone. It comes with two SIM slots and supports 4G connectivity, as the name suggests.

Itel Super Guru 4G price in India

The Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 1,799. It is listed on the official website in three colour options - black, blue, and green. The phone will reportedly be available on sale via Amazon and the Itel India website. However, at the time of writing, the handset was not found listed on the e-commerce site and the buy option was not live on the official page.

Itel Super Guru 4G specifications, features

Itel Super Guru 4G sports a 2-inch display and comes with inbuilt cloud-based support for YouTube. Alongside full-length videos, users can also access YouTube Shorts. It also comes with support for 13 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. The phone also supports access to BBC News in the preset language.

For optics, the Itel Super Guru 4G comes with a VGA camera. Although it does not offer the best resolution, it can be used to scan QR codes. This is particularly helpful for completing online payments. The handset gets an UPI 123PAY feature which can be used to conduct online transactions.

The Itel Super Guru 4G is backed by a 1,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life. It supports dual 4G alongside 2G and 3G connectivity. It is also equipped with the King Voice feature which is a text-to-speech feature for Itel keypad mobile phones. Users can also access games like Tetris, 2048, and Sudoku on the handset.

