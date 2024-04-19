Technology News
Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Super Guru 4G comes with support for 13 languages and the King Voice feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 14:30 IST
Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Super Guru 4G is offered in black, blue and green colour options

Highlights
  • Itel Super Guru 4G features a 2-inch display
  • The phone supports games like Tetris, 2048 and Sudoku
  • The Itel Super Guru 4G is backed by a 1,000mAh battery
Itel Super Guru 4G was launched in India on Thursday, April 1 as a budget feature phone offering from the company. The phone is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life and comes with a 2-inch display. It is also equipped with a digital rear camera. The handset allows users to conduct online UPI transactions. Users can also watch YouTube and YouTube Shorts on the phone. It comes with two SIM slots and supports 4G connectivity, as the name suggests.

Itel Super Guru 4G price in India 

The Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 1,799. It is listed on the official website in three colour options - black, blue, and green. The phone will reportedly be available on sale via Amazon and the Itel India website. However, at the time of writing, the handset was not found listed on the e-commerce site and the buy option was not live on the official page.

Itel Super Guru 4G specifications, features

Itel Super Guru 4G sports a 2-inch display and comes with inbuilt cloud-based support for YouTube. Alongside full-length videos, users can also access YouTube Shorts. It also comes with support for 13 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. The phone also supports access to BBC News in the preset language.

For optics, the Itel Super Guru 4G comes with a VGA camera. Although it does not offer the best resolution, it can be used to scan QR codes. This is particularly helpful for completing online payments. The handset gets an UPI 123PAY feature which can be used to conduct online transactions. 

The Itel Super Guru 4G is backed by a 1,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life. It supports dual 4G alongside 2G and 3G connectivity. It is also equipped with the King Voice feature which is a text-to-speech feature for Itel keypad mobile phones. Users can also access games like Tetris, 2048, and Sudoku on the handset. 

Further reading: Itel Super Guru 4G, Itel Super Guru 4G Price in India, Itel Super Guru 4G India launch, Itel Super Guru 4G Specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
