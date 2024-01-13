Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale has kicked off for Prime subscribers. The sale will open up for everyone else at 12pm on January 13. Amazon's first big sale of the year brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. We've handpicked the best deals and offers Prime members can grab ahead of the sale event. Amazon is offering 10 percent additional discount to SBI credit card users. Please note that the following offers are available only to Prime members and prices are subject to change throughout the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 - Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 50,999)

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is down to Rs. 50,999 on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2024 this week. You can exchange an old smartphone in working condition, and get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 41,250. Apple iPhone 13 comes with the company's A15 Bionic chipset and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on the purchase.

Honor 90 (Rs. 28,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 includes a pretty decent deal on the Honor 90. You can grab the smartphone for as low as Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 47,999) by using the Rs. 6,000 coupon available on the product listing page. You can swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs. 27,100. That's a pretty sweet deal for a smartphone with a 200-megapixel primary camera and quad-curved AMOLED display. Honor 90 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A34 (Rs. 27,499)

If you're looking for something under Rs. 30,000, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is down to Rs. 27,499 and you can grab a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,500 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 this week. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 25,350. Samsung Galaxy A34 features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by MediaTek MTK D1080 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Rs. 59,999)

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 2,000 on the Galaxy S23 FE 5G during the Great Republic Day Sale 2024 this week. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 41,250 (maximum) from the listed price. Additionally, Amazon is also offering another discount worth up to Rs. 9,250 on select credit card payments. You can also opt for no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 Sale: Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick

Amazon sale events are ideal for buying the company's hardware products. You usually don't get such good discounts on the company's products. Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during the Great Republic Day Sale 2024 on Amazon this week. You can grab the powerful 4K Max variant for as low as Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,499) during the sale.

Kindle Oasis

Upgrade your Kindle e-reading experience with the Kindle Oasis e-reader this year, currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon. The 10th generation Kindle Oasis comes with an adjustable warm light, 8GB of storage, and support for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Echo Dot 5th Generation

If you're looking for a smart speaker that's packed with features, yet sounds great too, the Echo Dot 5th generation is great for its price. Echo Dot 5th generation is currently selling at a lower price of Rs. 4,949 (MRP Rs. 5,499) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day 2024 sale. The speaker comes with motion detection capabilities, a temperature sensor, and is powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best electronics offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a feature-packed Android-based tablet that's currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 66,999) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale. You can grab an additional Rs. 6,000 discount on select credit cards. You can also exchange an older smartphone or a tablet to get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 41,250.

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

If you're eyeing an affordable robot vacuum cleaner this year, the Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is down to one of its lowest prices ever. Currently selling at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999), this robot vacuum cleaner supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It comes with a 270ml water tank and a 450ml dustbin. SBI credit card users can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

AirPods Pro 2nd generation

Another great deal you shouldn't miss is the one on Apple's AirPods Pro (second generation). The latest and greatest AirPods Pro TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 26,900) on Amazon's Great Republic Day 2024 sale as a Prime exclusive deal before the sale opens for everyone else. SBI card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500.

