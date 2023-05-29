Technology News

NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform

The Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Office, M3GAN, and more are part of the deal.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 May 2023 16:50 IST
NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform

Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Highlights
  • All NBC programming will be available on a Peacock-branded hub
  • The content will be included as part of JioCinema’s Premium SVOD tier
  • Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will be available in the future

All NBCUniversal content will soon be available to stream on JioCinema. Reliance's Viacom18 and NBCU announced a multi-year partnership on Monday, which goes into effect next month — June 2023 — with JioCinema serving as the destination for Universal's catalogue of movies and TV series in India. The programming will be available on a Peacock ‘branded hub,' accessible to those who are subscribed to JioCinema's new Premium SVOD tier. The plan is worth Rs. 999 annually and went live just earlier this month as the streamer brought select HBO content to the platform.

It will be interesting to see how the new Peacock/ NBCUniversal hub is fashioned, given the current HBO one does not have any proper branding and its content is simply listed haphazardly under the Premium section. It's even harder finding HBO content from the homepage, where it gets categories under generic titles such as ‘Hollywood's Finest' and ‘Critically Acclaimed' — lost amongst all the Indian content JioCinema has to offer. At launch, JioCinema has promised iconic films such as the uber-creative Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sci-fi horror M3GAN, the Jurassic franchise, the Shrek movies, and more.

The announcement also mentions new releases such as Fast X and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, alongside Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer movie, all expected to come to the streaming platform in the future.

Similar promises were made during the HBO deal, but as May came around, JioCinema's Premium catalogue missed a bunch of titles including Peacemaker and Euphoria — they're still missing to this date. I'd recommend taking these content promises with a sceptical attitude — or rather, waiting until people online give initial impressions, or you see these in the catalogue for yourself.

The NBCUniversal portfolio includes content from brands such as Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and more. Comedies from NBCU's vast library such as The Office, Suits, Downtown Abbey, and Parks and Recreation are also part of the deal. Some of those shows, specifically Steve Carell-led The Office and the Michelle Dockery-led Downton Abbey, are currently available to stream on Prime Video as well, so for now, it's unclear whether they will soon disappear from Amazon's streaming platform.

Peacock Original series such as the Bel-Air reimagining, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Calling, the investigative drama from Emmy award-winner David E. Kelley are also among the offerings here. Fans of reality television are also in for a treat, starting with popular shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Family Karma, which follows seven Indian-American friends who try to balance the Miami lifestyle with their traditional upbringings.

“This partnership leverages JioCinema's reach and expertise to introduce Indian audiences to the Peacock brand and NBCU's portfolio, while JioCinema cements its position as the largest OTT service in the market, now reinforced by an unprecedented volume of best-in-class films and series from NBCU,” the announcement concludes. Hopefully, the addition of NBCUniversal content to JioCinema also comes with a full-blown interface update that makes it easier to navigate the content you want, in addition to personalised settings such as subtitle size, a resume playback option, and the ability to downvote titles you aren't interested in — akin to Netflix.

Currently, there is no concrete date for accessing NBCUniversal content on JioCinema. Pricing for the premium plan is set at Rs. 999, which would also include other Premium content such as HBO's offerings.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez
  • Director
    Joel Crawford
  • Producer
    Mark Swift
M3GAN

M3GAN

  • Release Date 13 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Stephane Garneau-Monten, Arlo Green, Michael Saccente, Justin Roiland
  • Director
    Gerard Johnstone
  • Producer
    Jason Blum, James Wan
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Downton Abbey Season 1

Downton Abbey Season 1

  • Release Date 23 January 2015
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jessica Brown Findlay, Maggie Smith, Dan Stevens, Penelope Wilton, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Brendan Coyle, Siobhan Finneran, Joanne Froggatt, Thomas Howes, Robert James-Collier, Rose Leslie, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera
  • Director
    Brian Percival, Ben Bolt, Brian Kelly
  • Producer
    Liz Trubridge, Nigel Marchant, Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Rebecca Eaton
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: jiocinema, nbcuniversal, viacom18, universal pictures, peacock, puss in boots the last wish, the office, downton abbey, suits, parks and recreation, m3gan, fast x, the super mario bros movie, oppenheimer, hollywood, dreamworks animation, peacock original, jurassic
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Xiaomi to Make Wireless Audio Products in India, Targets 50 Percent Jump in Production of Local Components

Related Stories

NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  3. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  4. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  5. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: See Price
  6. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  8. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  9. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
#Latest Stories
  1. Upcoming Intel 'Meteor Lake' CPUs Will Feature Integrated 'VPUs' for On-Device AI Acceleration
  2. Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  3. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category
  5. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ISRO Chairman ‘Confident’ India’s Moon Mission Chandrayan-3 Will Launch in July
  7. NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
  8. Xiaomi to Make Wireless Audio Products in India, Targets 50 Percent Jump in Production of Local Components
  9. The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
  10. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.