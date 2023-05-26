Technology News

Amazon Is Reportedly Beta Testing Ad-Supported MiniTV Content on Prime Video

The content carousel will soon be visible to Prime Video subscribers in the coming weeks.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 May 2023 10:53 IST
Amazon Is Reportedly Beta Testing Ad-Supported MiniTV Content on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon

Currently, there's no word on whether subscribers can get rid of those advertisements

Highlights
  • Advertisers can introduce new launches, link to their brand stores
  • By default, the only ads on Prime Video are skippable teasers for shows
  • It is poised to extend miniTV’s reach beyond Amazon’s shopping app

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will reportedly start seeing Amazon miniTV content on the platform as well. As per afaqs!, the streamer will integrate an ‘ad-supported' content carousel in the coming weeks, which will broaden its reach beyond the default Amazon shopping app. It's unclear what this shift would look like, since by default the only ads you'd get when streaming content are skippable teasers for other Prime Video originals. The integration is currently being beta tested on select paid accounts, with a full rollout expected ‘soon', as per the report.

Understandably, there should also be a way to get rid of those advertisements, which begs the question of whether Amazon India is planning to hike the subscription prices for Prime features, or introduce an entirely new tier. The report notes that these changes were announced by Pratik Udeshi, Head – Agency and Video, Amazon Ads, during Day 2 of the ongoing Goafest 2023 event. Udeshi added that advertisers will be able to introduce any new launches, product promotions, or brand extensions on the platform. “Besides this, the avenue also enables brands to place their display pages or links to brand stores,” it reads, which is a wild manoeuvre for Amazon Prime Video which has typically touted ad-free content as a major benefit.

For what it's worth, it seems as if the ads will be strictly limited to the miniTV content carousel, although, I'm assuming it will be jarring nonetheless. The content will be available on the Prime Video app as well as the desktop (browser) — hopefully, it's located a few scrolls down and not smack dab on the homepage.

In April, Amazon Prime Video signed a deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution to expand its Indian catalogue with four new shows. Star Trek: Discovery, The Stand, Mayor of Kingstown, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, all are now included as part of the general subscription at no extra cost. Among those, Star Trek: Discovery was originally available on Netflix in India, but got pulled out of the platform ahead of season 4's premiere. This new deal brings the entire arc onto Amazon's streamer, in addition to serving as the home for the upcoming fifth and final season.

More recently, Amazon revamped its existing distribution team into a new unit — Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, which will license content such as the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hunters, and more to other streaming platforms and third-party media. A bunch of MGM properties including James Bond and Rocky will potentially be shopped around as free or basic cable TV, in addition to ad-supported VODs. The plan is to expand Prime Video content outwards and generate more revenue by adding it to MGM's distribution setup.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: amazon, amazon prime video, mini tv, prime video ad supported, goafest 2023
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI-Driven Fraud

Related Stories

Amazon Is Reportedly Beta Testing Ad-Supported MiniTV Content on Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  3. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  4. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  5. TicWatch Pro 5 With Up to 80 Hours Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus 12 Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: See Details
  7. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  8. Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Says Microsoft Chief
  9. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  10. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Remain Sluggish Despite Small Gains; Losses Strike Stablecoins
  2. Canada to Investigate Data Collection by ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Amid Privacy Concerns
  3. Baidu Will 'Very Soon' Officially Launch Its Generative AI Model Ernie 3.5, Says CEO
  4. Vivo S17 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface on China's TENAA Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Built-in LED Flashlight Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Confirmed for July, Will Pack 4,700mAh Battery: All Details
  7. Amazon Is Reportedly Beta Testing Ad-Supported MiniTV Content on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI-Driven Fraud
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Says It Has FDA Approval for Study of Brain Implants in Humans
  10. Google Chrome for Desktop Refreshes Browser Customisation Options With New Colours, Themes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.