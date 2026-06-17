Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro is an upcoming web series whose digital release date has finally been unlocked.
Photo Credit: JioHostar
Pritam and Pedro is an upcoming web series whose announcement has made a sensation amongst the fans. What's even more exciting is that the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is making his debut on OTT with this series. Popular for his films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S., P.K., and more, the director has confirmed the release date. The series will centre around two cops, who will team up to track a dangerous cybercriminal, using their own form of ideologies, i.e., modern and traditional.
The series will make its debut on July 3, 2026, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
As witnessed in the trailer, the plot of the show will involve a quirky investigation of an abandoned ATM by two cops whose personalities will collide to bring the ultimate chaos. The story will feature Pedro (Played by Arshad Warsi), who will be shifted to the cyber cell from the crime one, as a punishment. Joining hands with Pritam (Played by Vir Hirani), the duo will be seen confronting a cybercriminal. One cop will be seen following the old-school pattern, whereas the other will be the one who relies heavily on the technology. As the duo will connect for a case, the audience will be served with entertainment, chaos, mystery, and drama.
Directed by Avinash Arun, this series stars some of the finest starcast, including Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh, Shruti Marathe, and others. The music composition has been delivered by Rupesh Mishra.
This web series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
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