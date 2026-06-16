Athiradi is a movie about a college festival that was discontinued. It is a Malayalam film with action and comedy that will touch your heart. It has been written and directed by Arun Anirudhan. It was released on May 14, 2026. The movie was produced in a budget of Rs. 30 crores and then it did a business of above Rs. 70 crores. Athiradi has a different story wherein a few students want to start the festival that was called off by the management. But something unexpected happened and it turned into chaos.

When and Where to Watch

Athiradi will land on June 19, 2026, on Sony Liv.

Trailer and Plot

Two students, Joseph Oommen and Marin, are conducting a fest named Aarohan. The fest ended in tragedy after the accidental death of Merin in a stampede. This tragedy happened after Joseph opened the gate wherein all the juniors dashed inside. After this incident, Joseph got depressed and he never came back. After a few years, his younger brother, Samkutty, aka Sam Boy, enrolled in the same college. He tries to impress his crush and restarts the event named Aarohan. He also convinced the management to conduct the event. After that something unexpected happened and his life became busy in tracking down goons.

Cast and Crew

Athiradi has Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Srinivasan, and Riya Shibu who played important roles. Tovino Thomas and Ananthu S. have produced the movie. Samuel Henry has choreographed it. The film has been edited by Chaman Chako. Vishnu Vijay has given music.

Reception

Athiradi has gained 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb for its college vibes and storytelling way that hit the audience.