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Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online?

Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty and marks the latest chapter in the acclaimed thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 June 2026 14:28 IST
Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Prime video

Drishyam will stream on June 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Drishyam 3 premieres on Prime Video on June 18, 2026.
  • Georgekutty faces a fresh investigation into past crimes.
  • The film reportedly grossed over ₹125 crore in India.
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Drishyam 3, the most-awaited film of the year is coming on OTT. It has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie continues the story of Georgekutty and his family. After its successful run in theatres, the movie has set its digital rights. It is running across different places with a perfect bang. However, the numbers slowed down after its third week of release. It collected Rs. 26 lakhs in India on its 22nd day. The gross collection of Drishyam 3 stands at 125.24 crores in India.

When and Where to Watch

Drishyam will stream on June 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. It was globally released on May 21, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Drishyam 3 is a Malayalam-language movie with the same theme. Mohanlal is the main lead and he will save his family at any cost. The events began four and a half years after Drishyam 2 ended. Georgekutty feels they have surpassed the system but a new investigation started against them. The police find trails of unexpected events. This led them to their absolute extreme to find the criminal and break the web of lies created by Georgekutty. He again builds his strategy and saves his family through his wit and ends this continued story for years.

Cast and Crew

Drishyam 3 has Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena playing Rani George, Ansiba Hasan playing the role of Anju George and Esther Anil playing the role of Anu George. Antony Perumbavoor is the producer of the film. Jeethu Joseph has directed the movie. V.S. Vinayak is the editor.

Reception

Drishyam 3 has won 7.3 out of 10 as audience could predict the theme of the movie. However, the plot is quite so suspenseful.

Comments

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Further reading: Drishyam 3, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online?
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