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Super Subbu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan’s Comedy Series Online?

Super Subbu is an upcoming comedy-drama series starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Malik Ram, the story follows Subbu, a young man juggling family expectations and romance after becoming a sex educator in a rural village.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 June 2026 13:28 IST
Super Subbu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan’s Comedy Series Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Super Subbu is available to watch on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Super Subbu premieres on Netflix on July 2, 2026.
  • A young man becomes a sex educator in a village.
  • Sundeep Kishan leads this light-hearted comedy series.
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Super Subbu is a Telugu-language series going to hit the OTT soon. Its trailer has launched and it is the first original series in the Tamil language that will be on Netflix. The story revolves around a boy named Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao who is also known as Subbu. He is a young man and his life turned upside down when he became a sex educator in a village named Maakipur. Monika Shergill who is Vice President at Netflix has given a statement about the series that Subbu is a delightful comedy entertainment piece. The director of the series is Ram who has put all his effort into making it a different light-hearted experience.

When and Where to Watch

Super Subbu is available to watch on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Super Subbu's trailer is fun and comedic highlighting Subbu as the entangled character. He tries hard and works for his family. However, he faces a series of events that have been bad luck for him. Realising this, he took up a job as an adult sex-ed teacher in Makhipur. He balances the strict expectations of his father. Also, he wanted to pursue his dreams and find a suitable girl for himself.

Cast and Crew

Sundeep Kishan is playing the role of Subbu. Alongside him, Mithila Palkar is playing the role of the girl he fell in love with. Further, Manasa Choudhary, Brahmanandam, Murli Sharma and Getup Srinu are playing important roles. Malik Ram is the creator and director of the series.

Reception

It has gained a lot of buzz after its first trailer was released and there is no IMDb rating so far as it has not been released yet.

Comments

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Further reading: Super Subbu, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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Super Subbu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan’s Comedy Series Online?
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