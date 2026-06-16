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Assassin's Creed Shadows' Final Update Adds New Story Quest and Crossover Projects With Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Shadows' Title Update 1.1.11 will be released on June 16.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 June 2026 16:45 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Final Update Adds New Story Quest and Crossover Projects With Black Flag Resynced

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows' final update arrives before the launch of Black Flag Resynced

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20, 2025
  • The game's final update adds a new story quest for Naoe and Yasuke
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch on July 9
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Assassin's Creed Shadows' final update is set to arrive on Tuesday, bringing a new story quest, crossover projects, and a new endgame feature, along with a host of other content. Ubisoft has now detailed Title Update 1.1.11, the last ever content update for AC Shadows, marking an end for the game's post-launch cycle.

Title Update 1.1.11 will be released on June 16 at 10am EST / 7am PST (8.30pm IST in India), Ubisoft announced on Monday. The developer shared patch notes on its website, detailing the content coming to Assassin's Creed Shadows as part of its final update.

It's a sizable update, bringing a new quest, features, quality of life updates, and crossover projects to signal the launch of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced next month. The patch will take up 26.1GB of storage space on Xbox Series S/X, 10.01GB on PS5, 9.5GB on Nintendo Switch 2, 10GB on Steam, and 9GB on Mac. Here's what Assassin's Creed Shadows' Title Update 1.1.11 includes:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.11 Details

The game's final update adds a new story quest, called Black Tides. The endgame quest adds a final chapter to Naoe and Yasuke's stories. As part of the quest, two elite-level Templars known as "Black Cross" arrive in Japan to hunt down AC Shadows' two protagonists.

The title update also adds two new crossover projects, titled Riptides and Undertow. These can be found in the Animus hub in the game and unlock outfits, weapons, and trinkets themed after Black Flag Resynced. Crucially, Ubisoft said that the two projects will be playable in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced as well, and players will be able to carry over key items and progress from AC Shadows to the Black Flag remake, that launches on July 9.

Additionally, Assassin's Creed Shadows is also getting a new endgame feature, called Domains, as part of the last update. These are five new gameplay trials that will test players' RPG build crafting skills across various difficulty levels. Completing these trails, that come with escalating gameplay modifiers, will grant players exclusive rewards. The update also adds a new Animus rift to the game.

Finally, Assassin's Creed Shadows' final update brings a host of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes across the Animus hub, gameplay, UI, perks, and quests.

Detailing Title Update 1.1.11 in a new video, AC Shadows' associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois thanked players and the larger Assassin's Creed community. “For AC Shadows, this is Simon, signing off,” the game director said in his message to fans.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20, 2025 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game later received its first and only major story expansion, Claws of Awaji.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Renewed focus on Stealth
  • Stunning visuals and open world
  • Polished combat
  • Lack of bugs and glitches
  • Focus on assassins? story
  • Bad
  • Repetitive gameplay loop
  • Weak story and characters
  • Shallow combat system
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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