Silo Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular series Silo is finally coming along with its third season, as it now has a release date. Created by Graham Yost, this is a Psychological Sci-Fi drama, whose third season will pick up right where the second one left. This season will feature the return of Juliette Nichols (Played by Rebecca Ferguson) as the New Mayor, where she will navigate her life through the politics and rebels, while fighting her own memory loss.

When and Where to Watch Silo Season 3

The show will begin streaming on Apple TV+ from July 3, 2026, onwards. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Silo Season 3

Picking up from the events of the second season, the third part of the series will revolve around Juliette Nichols (Portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson), who, after surviving a near-fatal stint, will return as the new Mayor of Silo 18. However, dealing with the lack of oxygen, memory loss, and forgetting the most significant truth, she will be navigating through the politics and will be confronted by the rebels. The third season will mainly cover the origin of Silo, and the sequences will be promising. From power-packed performances of the starcast to a strong storyline, this show looks worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Silo Season 3

Directed by Michael Dinner, this series stars Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role. Other star cast in the prominent roles are Common, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Tim Robbins, Remmie Milner, and others. The music composition has been delivered by Atli Orvasson, while Jamie Alain is the editor.

Reception of Silo Season 3

The third season is yet to be released on the digital screens, and so, the reviews are awaited. However, the show holds an overall rating of 8.1/10.