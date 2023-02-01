The new multiplex has five screens, with a total capacity of 1,155 audience
Highlights
PVR Aerohub is within the Chennai International Airport complex
The equipment in use includes 2K RGB+ laser projectors
The multiplex is accessible to neighbourhood visitors as well
PVR Cinemas has launched its new Aerohub multiplex in Chennai, which is said to be India's first multiplex in an airport complex. Situated within the airport complex of Chennai International Airport, the new multiplex has five screens, and a total seating capacity of 1,155 people. Apart from serving arriving and departing passengers at the airport, Aerohub will also be accessible to residents and visitors to the general neighbourhood surrounding the airport, and is not exclusive to visitors to the airport itself.
The multiplex features modern equipment and compatibility for current-generation screening technologies, including 2K RGB+ laser projectors, Real D 3D stereoscopic projection, and Dolby Atmos audio. Passengers arriving at or departing from Chennai International Airport will naturally benefit the most from PVR Aerohub's location, particularly those looking to find something to do before or in-between flights transiting through Chennai.
“Setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as we aim to provide a movie experience to travellers/passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal. With a strong content line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR.
PVR is among the leading multiplex chains in India, and notably established the country's first multiplex in Saket, Delhi, in 1997. The company currently operates 182 theatres across 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka with a total of 908 screens, making it among the leading cinema operators in the country.
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in
...More