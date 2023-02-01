PVR Cinemas has launched its new Aerohub multiplex in Chennai, which is said to be India's first multiplex in an airport complex. Situated within the airport complex of Chennai International Airport, the new multiplex has five screens, and a total seating capacity of 1,155 people. Apart from serving arriving and departing passengers at the airport, Aerohub will also be accessible to residents and visitors to the general neighbourhood surrounding the airport, and is not exclusive to visitors to the airport itself.

The multiplex features modern equipment and compatibility for current-generation screening technologies, including 2K RGB+ laser projectors, Real D 3D stereoscopic projection, and Dolby Atmos audio. Passengers arriving at or departing from Chennai International Airport will naturally benefit the most from PVR Aerohub's location, particularly those looking to find something to do before or in-between flights transiting through Chennai.

“Setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as we aim to provide a movie experience to travellers/passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal. With a strong content line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR.

PVR is among the leading multiplex chains in India, and notably established the country's first multiplex in Saket, Delhi, in 1997. The company currently operates 182 theatres across 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka with a total of 908 screens, making it among the leading cinema operators in the country.

In Chennai itself, PVR operates 12 theatres with a total of 77 screens, with the Aerohub multiplex being the latest to open.

