Technology News

PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai

The new airport multiplex also has Dolby Atmos audio capabilities.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 18:02 IST
PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai

The new multiplex has five screens, with a total capacity of 1,155 audience

Highlights
  • PVR Aerohub is within the Chennai International Airport complex
  • The equipment in use includes 2K RGB+ laser projectors
  • The multiplex is accessible to neighbourhood visitors as well

PVR Cinemas has launched its new Aerohub multiplex in Chennai, which is said to be India's first multiplex in an airport complex. Situated within the airport complex of Chennai International Airport, the new multiplex has five screens, and a total seating capacity of 1,155 people. Apart from serving arriving and departing passengers at the airport, Aerohub will also be accessible to residents and visitors to the general neighbourhood surrounding the airport, and is not exclusive to visitors to the airport itself.

The multiplex features modern equipment and compatibility for current-generation screening technologies, including 2K RGB+ laser projectors, Real D 3D stereoscopic projection, and Dolby Atmos audio. Passengers arriving at or departing from Chennai International Airport will naturally benefit the most from PVR Aerohub's location, particularly those looking to find something to do before or in-between flights transiting through Chennai.

“Setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as we aim to provide a movie experience to travellers/passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal. With a strong content line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR.

PVR is among the leading multiplex chains in India, and notably established the country's first multiplex in Saket, Delhi, in 1997. The company currently operates 182 theatres across 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka with a total of 908 screens, making it among the leading cinema operators in the country.

In Chennai itself, PVR operates 12 theatres with a total of 77 screens, with the Aerohub multiplex being the latest to open.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PVR, PVR Cinemas, Dolby Atmos, India, Chennai, Airport, Tamil Nadu
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Budget 2023: Fully Imported Cars, Including EVs, to Cost More After 10 Percent Customs Duty Hike
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  6. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  7. Poco Has Revealed Key Specifications, AnTuTu Score for Poco X5 Pro 5G
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Small on Experience
  10. Budget 2023: TVs Manufactured in India Could Get Cheaper by This Much
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  3. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  4. PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai
  5. Budget 2023: Fully Imported Cars, Including EVs, to Cost More After 10 Percent Customs Duty Hike
  6. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s 2023 Budget Explained by Insiders
  7. Google Chrome Is Working on Ability to Translate Text Within Images: Report
  8. Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing
  9. Twitter Makes First Interest Payment to Banks on Elon Musk’s $13 Billion Buyout Loan
  10. US, India's ICET Partnership to Focus on Semiconductors, AI and More to Help Compete Against China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.