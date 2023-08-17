Streamer JioCinema on Wednesday announced musical comedy series Bajao, which will mark rapper Raftaar's acting debut. The show, directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, will premiere on the streaming platform on August 25. It is written by Nikhil Sachan. The ensemble cast of the series also includes actors Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, and Mahira Sharma.

Bajao is described as an 'uproarious coming-of-age bromance' that follows the hilarious escapades of three young filmmakers, navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when they find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs. 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab's most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. Raftaar said making his acting debut with Bajao' was a fulfilling milestone in his journey as an artist.

"It's a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns, and unexpected surprises. It's incredible how this series has allowed me to explore a whole new dimension of creativity and storytelling.

"'Bajao' is not just a show; it's an out-of-control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible. The camaraderie and fun on set was infectious, and I hope that translates onto the screen as genuine laughter and entertainment for the viewers," the 34-year-old musician said in a statement. Bajao is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh and Vijendra Sahaani.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.