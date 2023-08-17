Technology News

Rapper Raftaar to Make Acting Debut with Musical Comedy Series Bajao, Releasing August 25 on JioCinema

The series will stream for free on JioCinema, which currently offers much of its content without a subscription.

Updated: 17 August 2023 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: Jio Cinema

Raftaar in a still from Bajao trailer

  • The show is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty
  • Bajao is described as an 'uproarious coming-of-age bromance'
  • It also stars Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, Mahira Sharma

Streamer JioCinema on Wednesday announced musical comedy series Bajao, which will mark rapper Raftaar's acting debut. The show, directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, will premiere on the streaming platform on August 25. It is written by Nikhil Sachan. The ensemble cast of the series also includes actors Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, and Mahira Sharma.

Bajao is described as an 'uproarious coming-of-age bromance' that follows the hilarious escapades of three young filmmakers, navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when they find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs. 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab's most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. Raftaar said making his acting debut with Bajao' was a fulfilling milestone in his journey as an artist.

"It's a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns, and unexpected surprises. It's incredible how this series has allowed me to explore a whole new dimension of creativity and storytelling.

"'Bajao' is not just a show; it's an out-of-control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible. The camaraderie and fun on set was infectious, and I hope that translates onto the screen as genuine laughter and entertainment for the viewers," the 34-year-old musician said in a statement. Bajao is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh and Vijendra Sahaani.

  • Release Date 25 August 2023
  • Genre Sci-Fi
    Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, Sahil Vaid, Adinath Kothare, Mahira Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Nitish Pandey
    Shiva Varma, Saptaraj Chakraborty
    Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh, Vijendra Sahaani
Further reading: Bajao, Raftaar, JioCinema, web series, Jio Studios
