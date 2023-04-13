Jio Studios has unveiled its expansive lineup of new movies and web series, marking the single largest slate ever produced by an Indian studio. While the production company notes over 100 fresh projects in its lineup, it has only teased 62 for now, spanning several languages and genres, and starring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and more. None of them has any release details for now, but they will be spread evenly across theatres and direct-to-app (OTT). Jio Studios also dropped a sizzle reel for its upcoming movies and shows, with all content expected to eventually land on the JioCinema app.

“We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking centre stage in an era of explosive digital disruption,” Jyoti Deshpande, President, RIL Media and Content Business said in a prepared statement. “We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world. Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have a purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream.”

Leading the lineup is Rajkumar Hirani's (3 Idiots) Dunki, which is reportedly based on the concept of donkey flights — a method used by Indian immigrants to illegally move to foreign countries. The film is slated to release this year and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. It also marks the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani, the latter of whom is known to incorporate dark comedy in his films. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor (Farzi) has two films lined up from Jio Studios.

Up first is Bloody Daddy, an Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche — or Sleepless Night — where a police detective gets off on the wrong foot with a drug dealer, causing his son to get held as a hostage. The film will reportedly release on Jio Cinema. Then there's an untitled romance film with Kriti Sanon, brief glimpses of which can be seen in the sizzle reel.

Dinesh Vijan's absurd horror-comedy universe is being expanded with sequels for both Stree and Bhediya, bringing back the original cast members. 2022's Bhediya saw Varun Dhawan as a werewolf looking to navigate his newfound powers while trying not to devour his close friends. The film's mid-credits scene tied into 2018's Stree, which followed Shraddha Kapoor as a witch who hunts unsuspecting men at night. We've also got the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led Zara Bachke, and Hisaab Barabar, in which R Madhavan appears to be playing a lawyer.

Randeep Hooda in a still from Inspector Avinash

Photo Credit: Jio Studios

Nana Patekar makes his OTT debut with Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (Gangaajal), whereas Randeep Hooda appears in Inspector Avinash, which charts the real-life super cop Avinash Mishra's struggles against the rise of crime in 1997 Uttar Pradesh. Even Indian rapper Raftaar is making his debut in a streaming series with Bajao, which seems to be a unique blend of hip-hop culture and street crime, set against the backdrop of disco lights at a club.

Jio Studios is set to dominate in the regional space as well, offering movies and TV series in multiple languages including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and what the press release calls ‘South'. It also announced a multi-year collaboration with SVF Entertainment to create a ‘new era of blockbusters' in Bengali cinema.

Jio Studios upcoming movies

Dunki — from Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Bloody Daddy — starring Shahid Kapoor

Untitled Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon film

Bhediya 2 — starring Varun Dhawan

Stree 2 — starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Section 84 — from Ribhu Dasgupta, starring Amitabh Bachchan

Hisaab Barabar — starring R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke — Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

BlackOut — starring Vikrant Massey

Mumbaikar — starring Vijay Sethupathi

The Storyteller — starring Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain

Dhoom Dhaam — starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi

Empire — from Vijay Lalwani, starring Taapsee Pannu

Trial Period — starring Genelia D'Souza

Bhagwat: Chapter One: Raakshas — starring Arshad Warsi

One Friday Night — from Manish Gupta, starring Milind Soman and Raveena Tandon

Blind

Baramulla

Mrs.

Sumo Didi — starring Shriyam Bhagnani

Happily Ever After

Rumi Ki Sharafat

The Film That Never Was

I Love You

Sarvgunn Sampann — from Dinesh Vijan, starring Vaani Kapoor

Kacchey Limbu — from Shubham Yogi, starring Radhika Madan

Khwaabon ka Jhamela

Pooja Meri Jaan — from Navjot Gulati, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi

Sector 36 — from Dinesh Vijan, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal

Ghamasaan — starring Arshad Warsi

Boo — starring Manjima Mohan and Nivetha Pethuaraj

Kun Faya Kun — from Kushan Nandy, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aachari Baa

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Ikroop — from Ali Abbas Zafar

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai

Ishq-e-Nadaan

Four Blind Men (Marathi)

1234 (Marathi)

Kharvas (Marathi)

Kaata Kirrr (Marathi)

Khashaba (Marathi)

Baipan Bhari Deva (Marathi)

Bachubhai (Gujarati)

Chaandlo (Gujarati)

Ghulam Chor (Gujarati)

Jio Studios 16 upcoming series

Laal Batti — from Prakash Jha, starring Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor

Union: The Making of India — starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana

Inspector Avinash — starring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela

Rafuchakkar — starring Maniesh Paul

Bajao — starring Indian rapper Raftaar

The Magic of Shiri — starring Divyanka Tripathi

Doctors — starring Sharad Kelkar

A Legal Affair — starring Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi

Ishq Next Door — starring Abhay Mahajan and Natasha Bharadwaj

Do Gubbare — starring Mohan Agashe and Siddharth Shaw

Hajamat — Sanjay Mishra and Anshumaan Pushka

Moonwalk

UP65 — starring Rishabh Jaiswal and Satyam Tiwari

Kaalsutra (Marathi)

Eka Kaleche Mani (Marathi)

Aga Aai Aho Aai (Marathi)

