Jio Studios has unveiled its expansive lineup of new movies and web series, marking the single largest slate ever produced by an Indian studio. While the production company notes over 100 fresh projects in its lineup, it has only teased 62 for now, spanning several languages and genres, and starring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and more. None of them has any release details for now, but they will be spread evenly across theatres and direct-to-app (OTT). Jio Studios also dropped a sizzle reel for its upcoming movies and shows, with all content expected to eventually land on the JioCinema app.
“We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking centre stage in an era of explosive digital disruption,” Jyoti Deshpande, President, RIL Media and Content Business said in a prepared statement. “We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world. Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have a purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream.”
Leading the lineup is Rajkumar Hirani's (3 Idiots) Dunki, which is reportedly based on the concept of donkey flights — a method used by Indian immigrants to illegally move to foreign countries. The film is slated to release this year and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. It also marks the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani, the latter of whom is known to incorporate dark comedy in his films. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor (Farzi) has two films lined up from Jio Studios.
Up first is Bloody Daddy, an Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche — or Sleepless Night — where a police detective gets off on the wrong foot with a drug dealer, causing his son to get held as a hostage. The film will reportedly release on Jio Cinema. Then there's an untitled romance film with Kriti Sanon, brief glimpses of which can be seen in the sizzle reel.
Dinesh Vijan's absurd horror-comedy universe is being expanded with sequels for both Stree and Bhediya, bringing back the original cast members. 2022's Bhediya saw Varun Dhawan as a werewolf looking to navigate his newfound powers while trying not to devour his close friends. The film's mid-credits scene tied into 2018's Stree, which followed Shraddha Kapoor as a witch who hunts unsuspecting men at night. We've also got the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led Zara Bachke, and Hisaab Barabar, in which R Madhavan appears to be playing a lawyer.
Randeep Hooda in a still from Inspector Avinash
Photo Credit: Jio Studios
Nana Patekar makes his OTT debut with Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (Gangaajal), whereas Randeep Hooda appears in Inspector Avinash, which charts the real-life super cop Avinash Mishra's struggles against the rise of crime in 1997 Uttar Pradesh. Even Indian rapper Raftaar is making his debut in a streaming series with Bajao, which seems to be a unique blend of hip-hop culture and street crime, set against the backdrop of disco lights at a club.
Jio Studios is set to dominate in the regional space as well, offering movies and TV series in multiple languages including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and what the press release calls ‘South'. It also announced a multi-year collaboration with SVF Entertainment to create a ‘new era of blockbusters' in Bengali cinema.
Jio Studios upcoming movies
Dunki — from Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu
Bloody Daddy — starring Shahid Kapoor
Untitled Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon film
Bhediya 2 — starring Varun Dhawan
Stree 2 — starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
Section 84 — from Ribhu Dasgupta, starring Amitabh Bachchan
Hisaab Barabar — starring R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke — Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
BlackOut — starring Vikrant Massey
Mumbaikar — starring Vijay Sethupathi
The Storyteller — starring Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain
Dhoom Dhaam — starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi
Empire — from Vijay Lalwani, starring Taapsee Pannu
Trial Period — starring Genelia D'Souza
Bhagwat: Chapter One: Raakshas — starring Arshad Warsi
One Friday Night — from Manish Gupta, starring Milind Soman and Raveena Tandon
Blind
Baramulla
Mrs.
Sumo Didi — starring Shriyam Bhagnani
Happily Ever After
Rumi Ki Sharafat
The Film That Never Was
I Love You
Sarvgunn Sampann — from Dinesh Vijan, starring Vaani Kapoor
Kacchey Limbu — from Shubham Yogi, starring Radhika Madan
Khwaabon ka Jhamela
Pooja Meri Jaan — from Navjot Gulati, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi
Sector 36 — from Dinesh Vijan, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal
Ghamasaan — starring Arshad Warsi
Boo — starring Manjima Mohan and Nivetha Pethuaraj
Kun Faya Kun — from Kushan Nandy, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh
Aachari Baa
Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani
Ikroop — from Ali Abbas Zafar
Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai
Ishq-e-Nadaan
Four Blind Men (Marathi)
1234 (Marathi)
Kharvas (Marathi)
Kaata Kirrr (Marathi)
Khashaba (Marathi)
Baipan Bhari Deva (Marathi)
Bachubhai (Gujarati)
Chaandlo (Gujarati)
Ghulam Chor (Gujarati)
Jio Studios 16 upcoming series
Laal Batti — from Prakash Jha, starring Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor
Union: The Making of India — starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana
Inspector Avinash — starring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela
Rafuchakkar — starring Maniesh Paul
Bajao — starring Indian rapper Raftaar
The Magic of Shiri — starring Divyanka Tripathi
Doctors — starring Sharad Kelkar
A Legal Affair — starring Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi
Ishq Next Door — starring Abhay Mahajan and Natasha Bharadwaj
Do Gubbare — starring Mohan Agashe and Siddharth Shaw
Hajamat — Sanjay Mishra and Anshumaan Pushka
Moonwalk
UP65 — starring Rishabh Jaiswal and Satyam Tiwari
Kaalsutra (Marathi)
Eka Kaleche Mani (Marathi)
Aga Aai Aho Aai (Marathi)
