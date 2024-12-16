Photo Credit: Instagram/ ipawanjohal
The Punjabi family drama Shukrana, which premiered in cinemas in September 27, 2024, is all set for its digital release. Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film delves into rural family dynamics, blending comedy and tragedy in equal measure. The movie, featuring a stellar cast, will be available on Chaupal, a popular streaming platform known for showcasing North Indian entertainment in Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri languages. Fans will be able to watch the movie starting January 9, 2025.
Shukrana is scheduled for release on January 9, 2025, on the Chaupal platform. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also gain access to the film, providing another avenue for audiences to watch the drama unfold.
The trailer of Shukrana highlights the emotional and social struggles faced by Veeran, a pregnant woman grappling with the untimely death of her husband, Jeona. The story captures the judgment and societal pressures Veeran endures as a single mother, all while navigating life in a conservative rural setting. A series of unexpected marriage proposals and a looming tragedy further test her resilience and love for her child.
The narrative draws viewers into Veeran's world, exploring themes of loss, perseverance, and the strength of maternal bonds.
The film is directed by Simerjit Singh and stars Neeru Bajwa as Veeran and Jass Bajwa as Jeona. Joining them are Amrit Maan, Simran Chahal, B.N. Sharma, Harby Sangha, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal, Honey Mattu, Sukhwinder Chahal, and Gurmeet Sajjan.
After its theatrical release, Shukrana received praise for its authentic portrayal of rural Punjab and strong performances by the cast. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 / 10. embed code
