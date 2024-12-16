Technology News
Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film

Shukrana's digital debut is on January 9, 2025, on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.

Updated: 16 December 2024
Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film

Photo Credit: Instagram/ ipawanjohal

Shukrana is scheduled for release on January 9, 2025.

Highlights
  Shukrana streaming January 9, 2025, on Chaupal & OTTplay Premium
  Story explores themes of motherhood, loss, and societal pressures
  Directed by Simerjit Singh, starring Neeru Bajwa & Jass Bajwa
The Punjabi family drama Shukrana, which premiered in cinemas in September 27, 2024, is all set for its digital release. Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film delves into rural family dynamics, blending comedy and tragedy in equal measure. The movie, featuring a stellar cast, will be available on Chaupal, a popular streaming platform known for showcasing North Indian entertainment in Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri languages. Fans will be able to watch the movie starting January 9, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Shukrana

Shukrana is scheduled for release on January 9, 2025, on the Chaupal platform. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also gain access to the film, providing another avenue for audiences to watch the drama unfold.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shukrana

The trailer of Shukrana highlights the emotional and social struggles faced by Veeran, a pregnant woman grappling with the untimely death of her husband, Jeona. The story captures the judgment and societal pressures Veeran endures as a single mother, all while navigating life in a conservative rural setting. A series of unexpected marriage proposals and a looming tragedy further test her resilience and love for her child.

The narrative draws viewers into Veeran's world, exploring themes of loss, perseverance, and the strength of maternal bonds.

Cast and Crew of Shukrana

The film is directed by Simerjit Singh and stars Neeru Bajwa as Veeran and Jass Bajwa as Jeona. Joining them are Amrit Maan, Simran Chahal, B.N. Sharma, Harby Sangha, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal, Honey Mattu, Sukhwinder Chahal, and Gurmeet Sajjan.

Reception of Shukrana

After its theatrical release, Shukrana received praise for its authentic portrayal of rural Punjab and strong performances by the cast. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 / 10. embed code

OpenAI Rolling Out Projects in ChatGPT, a New Feature That Takes on Google’s NotebookLM
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Month
Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film
