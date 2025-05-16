Technology News
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Arm-Based Processors Tipped to Launch in 2026

AMD's Sound Wave processors are said to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process technology.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2025
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Arm-Based Processors Tipped to Launch in 2026

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The successor to the Surface Laptop 7 (pictured) could feature an AMD Sound Wave APU

Highlights
  • Microsoft's upcoming Surface devices could feature AMD chips
  • These are said to be Arm-based AMD processors with six CPU cores
  • These Microsoft Surface devices are expected to arrive in 2026
Microsoft could equip its next generation of Surface PCs with Arm-based processors from AMD, according to details shared by a tipster. They are expected to arrive as the successors to the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11 models. The firm's 2026 device lineup is said to include models with Arm-based chips that could arrive at a lower price than its existing PCs. Microsoft currently offers Surface devices that are equipped with Snapdragon X series chips from Qualcomm, as well as x86 processors from Intel.

Microsoft to Equip Some Surface Devices With AMD 'Sound Wave' Processors

In a post on the NeoGAF forums last month, (via ITHome) user KeplerL2 states that AMD is working on an Arm-based APU codenamed Sound Wave that will be used on the Microsoft Surface lineup for 2026. The new Sound Wave processor from AMD is said to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process technology.

According to previous reports, AMD's new Sound Wave APU will be equipped with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. It is expected to feature a 128-bit LPDDRx-9600 RAM controller. Laptops equipped with this processor are said to arrive with 16GB of RAM.

If these claims are accurate, then the number of Windows on Arm (WoA) laptops is set to increase next year. Microsoft already offers Surface laptops equipped with Snapdragon X series chips, and the addition of a new Arm-based processor should help to offer more customers more choice.

It would also be the first time in years that Microsoft has launched a Surface device with an AMD chip. Based on the purported specifications, the AMD Sound Wave APU could power more affordable, low powered Surface devices.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched new Surface Pro (12-inch) and Surface Laptop (13-inch) models with Snapdragon X Plus processors. These laptops could offer better performance than the ones equipped with AMD Sound Wave APUs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Front Camera Unspecified + No
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel + No
Further reading: Microsoft Surface, AMD Sound Wave, Windows on Arm, AMD, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
