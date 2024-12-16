Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Month

Analyst suggests Titanium Black may be the colourway in which most Galaxy S25 Ultra units are produced.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2024 17:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra’s colours include Titanium Black, SilverBlue, and Gray
  • Titanium JetBlack, JadeGreen, and PinkGold may be online-only options
  • Titanium PinkGold could be the least-produced colour option
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to launch in January as part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, an analyst has shared details about the colourways the purported handset might be available in. Continuing the trend set by Samsung with the launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to be sold in a total of seven Titanium colourways, with three of them being online-exclusive options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colourways Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), highlighted information about the possible colourways of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra based on the production volume. The handset is tipped to be in the following options:

  1. Titanium Black
  2. Titanium SilverBlue
  3. Titanium Gray
  4. Titanium WhiteSilver
  5. Titanium JetBlack
  6. Titanium JadeGreen
  7. Titanium PinkGold

Out of them, Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium WhiteSilver will be offered as the standard options, while Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold will be exclusive to the Samsung online store. The analyst suggests that the Titanium Black may be the option in which most Galaxy S25 Ultra units are produced, whereas the Titanium PinkGold colour could have the least numbers.

Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra in seven colourways, too, although the shades differ. It is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow options, in addition to the online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may sport a quad lens setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The purported handset is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Rolling Out Projects in ChatGPT, a New Feature That Takes on Google’s NotebookLM
Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  4. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in 7 Titanium Colourways
  5. Fateh OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
  8. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,800-Year-Old Silver Amulet Found in Germany, Challenges Early Christian History
  2. USS Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer to be Mounted Hypersonic Missiles for Long-Range Strikes: Report
  3. Scientists Puzzled by a Strange Dark Spot Fading on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
  4. Fateh OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Action Thriller Might Stream on This Platform
  5. Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film
  6. Razakar OTT Release Date: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Drama To Stream on This Date
  7. Übel Blatt Anime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in India: Check Available Cities, Pricing
  9. Hubble Captures NGC 5643’s Spiral Arms, Star Formation, and Hidden Black Hole
  10. Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »