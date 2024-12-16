Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to launch in January as part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, an analyst has shared details about the colourways the purported handset might be available in. Continuing the trend set by Samsung with the launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to be sold in a total of seven Titanium colourways, with three of them being online-exclusive options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colourways Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), highlighted information about the possible colourways of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra based on the production volume. The handset is tipped to be in the following options:

Titanium Black Titanium SilverBlue Titanium Gray Titanium WhiteSilver Titanium JetBlack Titanium JadeGreen Titanium PinkGold

Out of them, Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium WhiteSilver will be offered as the standard options, while Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold will be exclusive to the Samsung online store. The analyst suggests that the Titanium Black may be the option in which most Galaxy S25 Ultra units are produced, whereas the Titanium PinkGold colour could have the least numbers.

Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra in seven colourways, too, although the shades differ. It is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow options, in addition to the online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may sport a quad lens setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The purported handset is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.