Singham Again is reportedly making its OTT debut on Prime Video. The film, which debuted in cinemas on November 1, 2024, during the Diwali week, has already completed over a month on the big screen. The film is still showing in many theatres across the country despite the launch of big movies this week, such as Pushpa 2. The movie has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and action-packed storyline.

When and Where to Watch Singham Again

As per a report by OTTPlay, the digital release of Singham Again is reported set for Friday, December 13, 2024, on Prime Video. The makers have decided to release the film early on OTT in a move that highlights the changing dynamics between theatrical and OTT releases. Prime Video subscribers can enjoy the film starting this weekend.

Official Trailer and Plot of Singham Again

The official trailer of Singham Again had promised high-stakes action and gripping drama, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The story follows Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, who is now posted in the region, leading operations to curb terrorism and prevent young individuals from being radicalised. The plot thickens when an old nemesis, played by Jackie Shroff) resurfaces, and a new antagonist, Danger Lanka played by Arjun Kapoor, emerges with sinister plans. The narrative intensifies as Singham and his team unite to rescue Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and thwart terrorism.

Cast and Crew of Singham Again

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it continues his popular cop universe franchise.

Reception of Singham Again

Despite facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has performed decently at the box office. It made Rs. 406.90 crore gross worldwide and has an IMDB rating of 5.9 / 10.