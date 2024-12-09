Prabhu Mundkur’s Kannada Time-Travel Drama Murphy Now Streaming on Prime Video

Murphy, the Kannada film featuring Prabhu Mundkur in a double role, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Released in theatres in October, the movie explores an unusual time-travel romance that connects characters across decades. With a runtime of 142 minutes, the film narrates the journey of David and Janani, separated by time yet connected through an enigmatic radio. After its theatrical release, the filmmakers confirmed its OTT debut for December 6, 2024. The film is a love story directed by BSP Varma.

When and Where to Watch Murphy

The romantic drama Murphy can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Following its release in cinemas, the movie's OTT arrival was announced to expand its audience base. Kannada cinema fans and those intrigued by time-travel narratives can access the film on this platform from 6th December, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Murphy

The official trailer of Murphy introduced a story of two individuals, David played by Prabhu Mundkur and Janani played by Roshni Prakash), whose lives intersect through an unusual communication device—a vintage radio. David, a college student, discovers that he can talk to Janani, who resides in 1996, through this radio. As their bond strengthens, they attempt to meet, only to uncover the truth about their separation by time. The film delves into David's effort to help Janani navigate her own romantic dilemma, creating a layered narrative of love, time, and sacrifice.

Cast and Crew of Murphy

The film features Prabhu Mundkur in a dual role as David and his late father, Joseph. Roshni Prakash plays Janani, while Ila Veermala appears as David's girlfriend. Veteran actor Dattanna portrays Richie, David's grandfather. Directed by BSP Varma, the film's music has been composed by Arjun Janya, Sylvester Pradeep, Rajat Hegde, and Keerthan Holla.

Reception of Murphy

Murphy was noted for its unique premise. The film has an IMDb rating of 9.0 / 10.