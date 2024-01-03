The 62 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

What are the biggest movies coming in 2024? Surprisingly, there aren't as many superhero films gracing theatres this year, with DC Studios preparing to launch just one, Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to Todd Phillips' grounded Batman universe, introducing a new player into the mix. On the Marvel side, we've got four movies — Kraven the Hunter, Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and Madame Web — all suffered shifting release dates due to the Hollywood labour strikes. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was another major casualty of the strikes. Originally set to debut in November last year, it got pushed into March when the actors' union barred its star-studded cast — featuring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh — from promotional duties and interviews.

Beyond that, we've got the long-gestating Gladiator sequel with Paul Mescal in the lead, a fourth entry in the Kung Fu Panda saga, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and a John Wick spin-off film charting the tale of the ballerina assassin looking to avenge her family's death. Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson are teaming up for a futuristic sci-fi film in Mickey 17, while actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth partner up for a wild ride across the dusty plains in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Eli Roth's film adaptation of Borderlands, stuck in development hell for years, is finally showing face this year, alongside the Quiet Place spin-off prequel, Day One.

From Bollywood and India at large, 2024 kicks off with the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-led Merry Christmas, followed closely behind by the aerial action film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vicky Kaushal plays the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhaava, and Alia Bhatt stars in an intertwined prison break story in Jigra. There's also a Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel, Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2, and a sequel to the Shraddha Kapoor starring comedy-horror Stree.

January 2024 movies

Anyone But You

Release date: January 5, 2024

Months after an amazing first date gone sour, a young couple played by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell unexpectedly reunite at an Australian wedding destination — where they play a fake couple to survive the awkward family drama. Will Gluck (Easy A) directs Anyone But You, which also stars Alexandra Shipp and Dermot Mulroney (Zodiac).

Mean Girls

Release Date: January 12, 2024

An adaptation of the eponymous 2018 Broadway musical — not the original Lindsay Lohan-led film — Mean Girls follows the nerdy new girl in town Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who becomes a hit with the popular girls in school called ‘Plastics', ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp). But when Caddy makes the forbidden mistake of falling for the alpha leader's ex-boyfriend, she must team up with a bunch of outcasts to ward off the oncoming hate train. Tina Fey returns as the scribe for this modern adaptation.

Merry Christmas

Release Date: January 12, 2024

The romantic thriller Merry Christmas takes the viewers back to the bygone days of the 1980s. It follows two strangers (Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi) bumping into each other on Christmas Eve and the subsequent nightmarish events, with sprinkles of occasional romance. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. It marks the Tamil debut of director Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and music composer Pritam.

Hanu Man

Release Date: January 12, 2024

A common man (Teja Sajja) from the fictional village of Anjanadri receives the powers of the Hindu lord Hanuman and decides to help everyone and fight evil. The film marks the beginning of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe of superheroes, similar to Rakesh Roshan's Krrish franchise. Shot in Telugu, the film will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Guntur Kaaram

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Mahesh Babu essays the role of the king of the underworld of Guntur City, who falls for a journalist (Sreeleela) working to expose the city's illegal activities. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film includes tonnes of high-octane action sequences. Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022).

Main Atal Hoon

Release Date: January 19, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the renowned leader who twice served as the Prime Minister of India, in this biopic. His look is already being applauded for an uncanny resemblance with the former. The film also showcases Vajpayee's multi-faceted personality as a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman, instead of just focusing on his political career.

Fighter

Release Date: January 25, 2024

Indian cinema enters its first planned aerial action franchise with Fighter. Reportedly based on true incidents, the action thriller follows top IAF officers who come together to form air dragons when an imminent danger arises. Siddharth Anand, who is making his directorial debut, has tried to give a realistic touch to the film by roping in real-life Indian Air Force cadets. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor can be seen in the lead roles.

February 2024 movies

Argylle

Release date: February 2, 2024

The reclusive author of a best-selling spy novel series, Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) gets roped into a real-life espionage mission when her fictional writings start predicting threatening events governed by a sinister syndicate. Accompanied by her beloved cat and a cat-allergic special agent Aiden (Sam Rockwell), she runs around the globe, trying to stay one step ahead of her killers and even meets with the actual agent Argylle (Henry Cavill). Directed by Matthew Vaughn (The King's Man), Argyle boasts a star-studded cast including Dua Lipa, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Section 108

Release Date: February 2, 2024

A billionaire has been missing for the past seven years and is about to be declared dead. When the insurance company officer (Regina Cassandra) smells something fishy, she decides to seek help from lawyer Tahoor Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to dig up the truth. Rashik Khan directs Section 108. The supporting cast includes Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma, Alisshaa Ohri and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Tillu Square

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Sidhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role as the aspiring disc jockey Tillu in this sequel to the 2022 Telugu hit DJ Tillu. Anupama Parameswaran plays Tillu's love interest. The film went through multiple postponements due to post-production issues.

Madame Web

Release date: February 16, 2024

After an unfortunate accident, New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) develops otherworldly psychic abilities, including the clairvoyant power of seeing the future. Realising that her fate is somehow tied to three young women — Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor — or rather, Spider-Women, she decides to guide them on a battle against a bloodthirsty new adversary. Madame Web marks the fourth entry in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which started with Venom (2018).

Operation Valentine

Release Date: February 16, 2024

One of the fiercest aerial attacks on India marks the storyline of this patriotic drama based on a true incident. The risks faced by Indian Air Force officers have been represented in detail. Varun Tej plays an IAF officer called Arjun Dev, and former Miss World Manushi Chillar essays the role of a radar officer. Operation Valentine also marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado.

Bob Marley: One Love

Release Date: February 23, 2024

Peaky Blinders-fame Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the infamous reggae musician and singer Bob Marley in this biopic, charting his career's early days to his death in 1981. Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die) stars as his wife Rita Marley, whereas James Norton (Happy Valley) plays Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records who kickstarted the iconic singer's career.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Release Date: February 23, 2024

Although the film shares its title with a popular Hindi song from 1998, the two aren't related. Helmed by Anand Tiwari of Amazon Prime's Bandish Bandits fame, this rom-com features Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in lead roles. Ammy Virk plays a supporting role.

March 2024 movies

Laapataa Ladies

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Two young rural brides get lost in a train, kick-starting a hilarious series of events. Set in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and breaks Kiran Rao's long hiatus from film direction — with her last project being Dhobi Ghat (2010).

Dune: Part Two

Release date: March 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two picks up right where Denis Villeneuve's first epic ended, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, on a warpath of revenge against the Harkonnen lineage, the evil conspirators who killed his family. This sequel tackles the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel — including Paul riding the Giant Sandworm — and adds new faces in Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux. It was delayed into this year due to the Hollywood labour strikes in 2023.

Yodha

Release Date: March 15, 2024

After a series of postponements, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer has finally locked a release date for March this year. In Yodha, Malhotra plays a soldier who must rescue the passengers of a hijacked plane, fight the bad guys, and then devise a survival strategy after the plane's engine goes bust. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha make their directorial debut.

The Crew

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon play the roles of three hard-working women in this comedy flick set against the backdrop of the airline industry. As the trio gets caught in an unwanted web of deceit and lies, a riot of laughter follows. Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh have cameo appearances.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Release date: March 29, 2024

The Spengler family return to the iconic New York City firehouse and teams up with the original Ghostbusters to fight off a new evil that threatens to freeze the entire population to death. The Death Chill, as the legends say, turns veins into rivers of ice and cracks open your bones, and could very well lead Earth to another Ice Age. In addition to the new-age ghost-catchers Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also brings some of the older cast namely Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd.

Metro... In Dino

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Metro… In Dino is a spin-off of Life in a Metro (2007), which was also directed by Anurag Basu. Both films follow an anthology format, with the latest version focusing solely on contemporary relationships. Since the songs continue to enjoy their fair share of fame even after 17 years, Basu has decided to rely on Pritam Chakraborty once again for the musical notes. The main cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Release date: March 29, 2024

Having renounced his title as the Dragon Warrior, our favourite panda Po (Jack Black) ventures on a quest to seek and train his successor, all the while facing The Chameleon (Viola Davis), a wicked sorceress who can not only revive enemies from the past but also absorb their powers for her gain. Much of the original voice actors return in Kung Fu Panda 4, alongside Awkwafina as Zhen, a corsac fox renowned thief who assists Po in his battle to seal off the spiritual realm.

Mickey 17

Release date: March 29, 2024

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming sci-fi thriller has Robert Pattinson play a disposable employee, who is sent on a dangerous expedition to colonise the ice world of Niflheim. However, when one iteration dies, he's replaced with a clone containing all previous memories — leading to a power struggle when one of the travellers returns alive. Based on the 2022 Edward Ashton novel Mickey 7, the film also stars Steven Yeun (Minari), Mark Ruffalo (Zodiac), Naomi Ackie (Small Axe), and Toni Collette (Hereditary).

Watch the Teaser for Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson in and as Mickey 17

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

The Diplomat

Release Date: March 2024

John Abraham plays an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan after she is tricked into getting married against her will. Helmed by Shivam Nair, the film is supposedly based on a true incident. Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi play supporting roles.

April 2024 movies

Devara

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Although the exact plot details are still under wrap, Devara narrates an epic action saga spread over a period timeline. NTR Jr of RRR fame will be essaying the lead role in Devara, which happens to be his 30th film in the Telugu film industry. Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles besides Saif Ali Khan, who plays the main antagonist.

Aadujeevitham

Release Date: April 10, 2024

Follows the true story of an Indian migrant worker called Najeeb Muhammad (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who goes to Saudi Arabia in search of employment but is reduced to a slave-like goat herder in a secluded farm. One of the biggest Malayalam movies slated for release this year, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 novel of the same name.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release Date: April 11, 2024

Although the name of the movie has struck a nostalgic chord amongst cinephiles, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is not a remake of David Dhawan's 1998 action-comedy of the same name. The movie however has a male duo in the lead just like the 1998 version (with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff replacing the iconic Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan pairing). Both films fall under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Release date: April 12, 2024

The destructive kaijus Godzilla and King Kong team up to thwart a colossal threat emerging from below the earth, further examining the history behind their origins and how they came to be living amongst human beings. The film also introduces a ‘Mini Kong' and brings back the original cast comprising Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia Andrews, the orphan who harbours a strong bond with Kong.

Indian 2

Release Date: April 12, 2024

When Senapathy learns about the ongoing corruption and injustice in India through social media, it doesn't take him long to fly back from Hong Kong and serve his nation. Kamal Haasan reprises his role of Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante, in this sequel.

With the gap between the two films being just a little shy of three decades, the film has been making quite a stir among the movie buffs, ever since its announcement in 2017. The ensemble cast includes S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gulshan Grover, among others.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Release date: April 19, 2024

In a direct follow-up to A Child of Fire, Kora and her surviving warrior group must fight alongside the citizens of the farming planet of Veldt to prevent the Motherworld from taking over. Scargiver largely focuses on the villagers' training regimen for the oncoming war and a peek into our heroes' past lives, as they reminisce on what turned them into some of the best fighters in the galaxy. Zack Snyder directs this one as well.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Release Date: April 19, 2024

The story of M.S. Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is ready to be retold in Indian cinema for the second time after M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). This time Sharan Sharma dons the directorial hat instead of Neeraj Pandey. Rajkummar Rao will be playing the iconic sportsman, and Janhvi Kapoor is likely to be his love interest. The film also marks Sharan and Jahnvi's second collaboration after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

Tehran

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Arun Gopalan makes his directorial debut with this geo-political thriller which is supposedly inspired by true global events such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis. John Abraham, who recently played an anti-hero in Pathaan (2023), will be seen in the lead role. Tehran also stars Manushi Chhillar, Madhurima Tuli, and Ido Samuel.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story spanning over two decades — set between 2003 and 2023. Childhood friends Ajay Devgn and Tabu — who were last seen together in Drishyam 2 and Bholaa — again share screen space in the movie. The supporting cast includes Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

May 2024 movies

The Fall Guy

Release date: May 3, 2024

Ryan Gosling is back in a comedic role — this time, playing a stuntman who is summoned back to the workforce when the lead star of the big-budget movie goes missing, forcing him to investigate it and prevent the production from being shut down. And since the film is being directed by his former lover (Emily Blunt), he's also got to deal with some repressed tension and memories from the past — all the while putting his thumbs up as an OK sign. David Leitch, best known for Deadpool 2 and the star-studded Bullet Train, directs The Fall Guy.

Sri

Release Date: May 10, 2024

Yet another inspiring biography ready to hit screens this year is Sri, based on the life of Srikant Bolla, the visually impaired industrialist who founded Bollant Industries, which makes reusable products from waste. He is also the first international blind student to graduate from MIT in the USA and has set up many organizations for the rehabilitation of the disabled over the years.

Rajkumar Rao, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, will be playing the titular role, alongside Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar. Tushar Hiranandani directs.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release date: May 23, 2024

After a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and his biker gang of desert bandits, she must survive many trials and find her way back home. Things get flaky when the group runs into the shielded, breathing apparatus-wearing Immortan Joe, kickstarting a ruthless power struggle which might be a worthy opportunity for her to escape. Serving as a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, this new George Miller entry will also offer some insight into how the wasteland heroine lost her arm — replaced by a metallic prosthetic one.

IF

Release date: May 2024

Following a traumatic experience, a young girl Bea (Cailey Fleming) develops the power to see people's imaginary friends — abbreviated as IFs — who were left behind when the lonely kids of the past grew into adults with larger responsibilities. With the man living upstairs (Ryan Reynolds) as an accomplice, she must now use her psychic powers to lead all abandoned IFs to new helpless kids looking for company. It's got a loaded voice cast, from Steve Carrell voicing a fluffy bear called Blue to Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a cartoonish humanoid insect named Blossom.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Release date: May 2024

300 years after Caesar's death, a feral young woman (Freya Allan) and a young ape Noa (Owen Teague) head out on a spiritual journey to seek freedom from the chimpanzee king Proximus Caesar's (Kevin Durand) rule, who took on the mantle and perverted ancient teachings in the hopes of enslaving other clans and collecting the last-remaining human technologies. Maze Runner-fame Wes Ball directs Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes after Matt Reeves was forced to pivot towards The Batman and related DC projects.

June 2024 movies

Ballerina

Release date: June 7, 2024

Ana de Armas steps into the pointe shoes of the ballerina-assassin Rooney, who's thrust into a revenge arc when her family gets killed by a bunch of goons for hire. It's the direct continuation of the on-stage ballerina act shown in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, where Rooney was portrayed by professional ballet dancer Unity Phelan, though now, she's been replaced with de Armas. Many of the familiar actors from the franchise will make an appearance, including Keanu Reeves as John Wick running for his life from the High Table and the late Lance Reddick in his final appearance as Charon, the Continental Hotel concierge.

Inside Out 2

Release date: June 14

The Inside Out sequel picks up with Riley as a teenager, dealing with a whirlwind of complicated emotions that come with adolescence. As such, the film will include new anthropomorphised feelings that wreak havoc inside her head, in addition to the existing five — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger. Anxiety appears to be one of the newest joinees, who will be voiced by Stranger Things-fame Maya Hawke.

Chandu Champion

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Kaartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, in this biographical sports drama. A major part of the film has been shot in the valleys of Kashmir, including an intriguing eight-minute-long war sequence. Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor will also be essaying prominent roles. Kabir Khan directs.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release date: June 28

This prequel to the John Krasinski horror film shows the origins of the alien invasion that plunged the world into dead silence; thanks to some horrid creatures who hunt their prey using sound. Set in New York City, A Quiet Place: Day One features an all-new cast featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff — the last of whom is reunited with director Michael Sarnoski (Pig).

July 2024 movies

Despicable Me 4

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Grumpy Gru and his Minions are returning in this fourth installation of the Despicable Me series, bringing back the beloved voice actors Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan. The last spin-off film went on to become the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022 — it would be interesting to see if director Chris Renaud manages to replicate that success. Unfortunately, plot details are under wraps for this one.

Deadpool 3

Release date: July 26, 2024

Hugh Jackman brandishes his adamantium claws one more time in Deadpool 3, as he prepares to take on the merc-with-a-mouth, in what happens to be the first franchise instalment set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, lead Ryan Reynolds has assured that the animalistic mutant's death — shown in 2017's Logan — will remain intact and that this new film is set in a different timeline altogether. The untitled Deadpool project is being directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy.

August 2024 movies

Borderlands

Release date: August 9, 2024

After spending years in development hell, the Borderlands film adaptation is finally coming to us this year, centring around the infamous outlaw Lilith (Cate Blanchett), who returns to her home planet of Pandora to seek the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Atlas (Édgar Ramírez). To finish the task, she pulls together a ragtag group of misfits — former elite mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), a feral demonologist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), and the blabbermouth robot Claptrap (Jack Black) — and battle swarms of aliens, bandits, and psychos, before the mission eventually takes a world-saving turn.

Singham Again

Release Date: August 15, 2024

Ajay Devgn returns as the titular rowdy cop. Singham Again marks the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and serves as a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

Besides Devgn an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Siddharth Jadha will be seen in the movie. Indian Police Force, the first spin-off web series from Shetty's Cop Universe is also slated for a 2024 release on Amazon Prime. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles.

Pushpa 2

Release Date: August 15, 2024

The rivalry between red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and the ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahad Faasil) continues in the sequel. Given that the first part was a roaring success both in theatres and OTT, Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year — and one of the most expensive ones too.

Kraven the Hunter

Release date: August 30, 2024

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is joining Sony's Spider-Man Universe as Sergei Kravinoff, a big game hunter, whose open wound was mixed with the blood of a mutated wild lion. Having gained enhanced strength and the ability to live longer, he makes it his life's mission to take down his mafia father's (Russell Crowe) empire, preying from the dark and commanding a pack of wolves to attack oncoming enemies. Kraven the Hunter was originally set to release in October last year but got delayed due to the Hollywood labour strikes, alongside other major releases. It also stars Ariana DeBose as the voodoo priestess Calypso and Alessandro Nivola as The Rhino.

Stree 2

Release Date: August 30, 2024

The spooky plotline takes a flip in the sequel as the original slogan changes from ‘O Stree Kal Ana (Stree, come tomorrow)' to ‘O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us)'. The primal theme revolves around the terror of a headless man, as opposed to the wandering spirit of a woman in the first part. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee star.

September 2024 movies

Transformers One

Release date: September 13, 2024

We're going further back in time to learn about the origins of Autobots and Decepticons, in this new instalment set in the home planet of Cybertron. It features the voices of Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley, best known for helming Toy Story 4, directs.

Jigra

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Jigra — which loosely translates to courage in Hindi — narrates the brave, intertwined story of a prison break and sibling love. The action flick marks the second project from Eternal Sunshine Productions, lead actor Alia Bhatt's home production house, after Darlings (2022). Bhatt recently received a national award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

October 2024 movies

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release date: October 4, 2024

Despite initial claims that there would never be a sequel, Todd Phillips is once again bringing his grounded take on the Clown Prince of Crime to the big screen. This time, Joaquin Phoenix has been paired with Lady Gaga as the psychiatrist Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who as we all know was assigned to treat Joker at a mental asylum, before her curiosity grew into a romantic obsession and turned her into the villainous Harley Quinn. Plot details are under wraps, but the film is said to feature some musical elements.

Deva

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a rugged cop investigating a high-profile case in this action thriller. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Rosshan Andrrews, a popular Malayalam director. Pooja Hedge plays the female lead.

November 2024 movies

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Kaartik Aaryan reprises his role as the spooky Rooh Baba in the third instalment of this horror comedy franchise. The plotline is expected to be related to the storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had an abandoned mansion of Bhawanigarh in focus. Although Tabu played dual roles in the last film, she has reportedly turned down Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Anees Bazmee, who replaced Priyadarshan in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directs again.

Venom 3

Release date: November 8, 2024

Tom Hardy is reprising the role of Eddie Brock/ Venom in this sequel, having previously fled the country when his secret identity was exposed. The character was last seen at a tropical location in the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving behind a tiny piece of the symbiote, before getting warped back to his original timeline by Doctor Strange. Sony Pictures hasn't revealed any plot details for Venom 3, which has cast Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) in undisclosed roles.

Gladiator 2

Release date: November 22, 2024

Aftersun-fame Paul Mescal stars in the Gladiator sequel as Lucius Verus, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's villainous Commodus, the antagonist of the first film released in 2000. It's been nearly 15 years since then, and the now fully-grown man has been living in the wilderness, having lost all contact with his mother, who probably thinks her son is dead. Ridley Scott returns to direct the follow-up and has cast an ensemble lineup including Denzel Washington (Malcolm X), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and more.

December 2024 movies

Chhaava

Release Date: December 6, 2024

Vicky Kaushal plans on delivering yet another biopic of his career — this time from the pages of history. He'll be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of 17th-century Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The period drama is packed with intense action sequences, as hinted by the actor on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the box office super hit Animal, stars opposite Kaushal for the first time. Laxman Utekar directs.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Release date: December 20, 2024

Barry Jenkins' prequel to the 2019 ‘live-action' adaptation of The Lion King will explore Mufasa's life as a cub, from his rise to become the ruler of the Pride Lands to his gradually forming rivalry with power-hungry younger brother Scar. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will reprise the roles of an older Timon and Pumbaa respectively, while Aaron Pierre voices the titular bestial emperor.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release Date: December 20, 2024

The third instalment in the hit comedy franchise, Welcome 3 is a melting pot of big names from the Indian film industry. The multi-starrer has over 20 popular actors sharing screen time — a cinematic experiment of its own — including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, to name a few. While the first two parts focused on the notorious dons played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor — both of whom won't be appearing in this one — Welcome 3 has a police duo looking for a criminal in focus.

Nosferatu

Release date: December 2024

Robert Eggers' highly-awaited Nosferatu remake is finally headed our way, promising a haunting tale of obsession about a young woman (Lily-Rose Depp), who is tormented by the terrifying vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). For some, this marks the filmmaker's return to full-fledged period horror since his 2016 debut feature The Witch, and it also stars Willem Dafoe as a gothic vampire hunter and Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, the young man who was invited to a terrifying castle by the monster.

Lily-Rose Depp in a still from Nosferatu

Photo Credit: Focus Features

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Release date: December 2024

Ben Schwartz returns to voice the iconic blue hedgehog, ready to zoom and hop across cinema screens, this Holiday season. Jeff Fowler is once again attached to this project, bringing back Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles, as they're thrust into battle against the villainous Shadow the Hedgehog.

Other notable releases in 2024

Emergency

Release Date: TBD

Yet another Indian Prime Minister biopic in line for release this year is Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. She is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, the third Prime Minister of India — with a special focus on the nationwide Emergency she implemented in 1975. It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ranaut is also serving as one of the producers besides playing the lead role.

Kalki 2898 AD

Release Date: TBD

Previously slated for a January release, Kalki 2829 AD has yet again been postponed. The film is touted to be an epic science fiction revolving around the modern-day avatar of Hindu Lord Vishnu. National award winner Nag Ashwin has directed the movie and has also hinted towards the possibility of creating a cinematic universe of its own. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas feature in prominent roles.

