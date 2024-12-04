Technology News
Mandira OTT Release Date: Sunny Leone’s New Horror-Comedy To Stream on This Date

Sunny Leone’s Mandira skips theatrical release and will stream on Aha.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 14:00 IST
Mandira OTT Release Date: Sunny Leone's New Horror-Comedy To Stream on This Date

Photo Credit: Youtube/Viision Entertainments

Mandira stars Sunny Leone in the lead role as the ghostly princess.

Highlights
  • Sunny Leone stars in Mandira, a new horror-comedy film
  • Mandira will stream on Aha and OTTplay from December 5, 2024
  • Aha secures Mandira’s OTT rights for a premium release
Sunny Leone's horror-comedy Mandira has opted for a direct-to-OTT release after initially planning for a theatrical debut. The film, which was set to release on November 22, 2024, faced a delay with the exact reasons not disclosed. Instead of hitting theaters, it will now be available for streaming on Aha. The digital release has been scheduled for December 5, 2024.

When and Where to Watch Mandira

Mandira will be available for streaming on Aha starting December 5, 2024. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Mandira

The trailer for Mandira was recently unveiled, sparking interest among viewers. The film, directed by R. Yuvan, portrays Sunny Leone in a unique role as a princess who returns as a spirit. The horror-comedy genre is a familiar one in Telugu cinema, but Mandira promises a fresh twist with its engaging narrative and Leone's compelling presence. The story offers a mix of suspense and humor, aiming to entertain while exploring supernatural themes.

Cast and Crew of Mandira

Mandira stars Sunny Leone in the lead role as the ghostly princess. The cast also includes Satish and Yogi Babu in significant roles. The film is directed by R. Yuvan, with Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati producing it under the Viision Movie Makers banner. The music has been composed by Javed Riaz, and the cinematography is handled by Deepak Menon. The production team has emphasised Leone's dedication to the role, stating that her portrayal is expected to surprise audiences.

Reception of Mandira

While Mandira has not yet been released, anticipation is high for its debut on Aha. With the digital rights reportedly acquired for a significant sum, expectations for the film's success are considerable. The decision to release the film directly on OTT has generated curiosity, and audiences are eager to see how it performs in the horror-comedy genre. Ratings and reviews will be available once the film is streamed, offering a clearer picture of its reception.

 

