Suriya's Kanguva makes its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video, offering a mix of history, action, and gripping drama

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Kanguva review,Suriya-starrer has great ideas

Highlights
  • Suriya's Kanguva streaming on Amazon Prime from December 8
  • Fantasy-action film explores dual roles and ancient tales
  • Directed by Siva, it also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani
The highly anticipated fantasy-action film Kanguva, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is now available online. Known for its striking visuals, intense action, and intricate storytelling, the movie was directed by Siva and produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja's Studio Green in partnership with UV Creations. As per official announcements, the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 8, 2024. Fans have eagerly awaited this release since its theatrical run earlier this year.

When and Where to Watch Kanguva

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video confirmed on December 6 that Kanguva would premiere on its platform on December 8. The announcement was made via Instagram. Subscribers can enjoy the film on the platform starting this weekend.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kanguva

The official trailer of Kanguva revealed a visually stunning world, combining ancient history with thrilling action sequences. Suriya plays dual roles, with one as Francis, a bounty hunter, and the other as Kanguva, a warrior from 1070 AD. The narrative intertwines past and present, showcasing Francis uncovering his connection to a mysterious child, Zeta, through vivid memories of his past life. The story unfolds as Francis protects Zeta from looming threats while grappling with the revelations about his ancestral legacy.

Cast and Crew of Kanguva

The movie stars Suriya in the lead role, supported by Bobby Deol as Udhiran, the primary antagonist, and Disha Patani in a key role. Directed by Siva, the film's production involved prominent names in the industry, including K.E. Gnanavelraja and UV Creations.

Reception of Kanguva

Upon its theatrical release, Kanguva garnered positive responses for its compelling narrative and visual grandeur. Critics praised Suriya's dual-role performance, while the action sequences received high acclaim. On IMDb, the film holds a rating of 8.2 / 10. It reportedly earning over ₹400 crore globally.

 

