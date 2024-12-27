Technology News
Singham Again Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2024 20:49 IST
Singham Again Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: PrimeVideoIN

Prime Video users can enjoy Singham Again.

Highlights
  • Customers can view Singham Again on Prime Video
  • Customers need to buy Prime Video subscription to watch the movie
  • Features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone
Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a much-anticipated addition to his iconic cop universe, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released in theatres on November 1, 2024, the action-packed film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

When and Where to Watch Singham Again

Prime Video users can enjoy Singham Again. The brand has revealed that the movie is now available for streaming on its platform for Prime users. 

Plot Overview and Official Trailer

The gripping trailer teases intense action sequences and a storyline rooted in the Ramayana. Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham, tasked with a perilous mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Avni Singham, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Deepika Padukone makes a powerful appearance as Lady Singham, while Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Simbaa. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's cameos, along with Arjun Kapoor as the menacing antagonist Danger Lanka, add to the cinematic spectacle.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasts a powerhouse cast. Ajay Devgn leads the ensemble as the iconic Bajirao Singham, with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering standout performances. Arjun Kapoor shines in his portrayal of the villain, while the supporting cast includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is a high-octane addition to Bollywood's action cinema.

 

Singham Again, Amazon Prime Video, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Bollywood Movies
Singham Again Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
