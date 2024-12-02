Technology News
Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again, Agni, Amaran, Churchill at War, and More

From Singham Again to That Christmas Story, December 2024’s OTT slate offers an exciting mix of genres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 21:25 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

As December begins, OTT platforms are preparing a stellar lineup of films and series for all tastes.

  • Singham Again leads December releases on Prime Video, Dec 27.
  • That Christmas Story streams on Netflix from Dec 4.
  • Action, festive tales and thrillers dominate the OTT lineup.
As December unfolds, OTT platforms are gearing up with a stellar lineup of films and series catering to diverse tastes. From gripping action thrillers to heartwarming festive tales, this month's releases promise an immersive viewing experience across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Here's a rundown of must-watch content and where to stream them.

Top OTT Releases in December 2024

Check out the top OTT releases this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more:

Jack in Time for Christmas

Platform: Prime Video

Expected Release Date: December 3

Jack Whitehall embarks on a festive adventure as he races against time to return to the UK for Christmas. With appearances from Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson and Dave Bautista, this semi-scripted special promises humor, heart and holiday hijinks.

Churchill at War

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 4

A four-part docuseries that explores Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II. Featuring archival footage and dramatized recreations, it captures the immense pressure and pivotal decisions that defined his legacy.

That Christmas Story

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 4

This animated festive tale, inspired by Richard Curtis' beloved books, interweaves multiple holiday stories in a picturesque town. Themes of love, chaos and festive spirit make it a perfect family watch for the season.

Smile 2

Platform: BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Release Date: December 4

A sequel to the 2022 horror sensation, the story follows global pop star Skye Riley as she battles a terrifying supernatural curse. As the malevolent smiling entity returns, it brings chilling visions and a dangerous curse with it.

Amaran

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 5

Set against the backdrop of the 2014 Qazipathri operation, this film honors the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan leads the cast in this poignant tale of courage, sacrifice and unwavering duty.

Black Doves

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 5

Starring Keira Knightley, this espionage thriller dives into the shadowy underworld of betrayal and double lives. As a suburban mother by day and a covert operative by night, she faces a race against time when her cover is blown.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 6

A musical extravaganza blending holiday cheer, comedy and celebrity guest appearances. Sabrina Carpenter performs festive tracks alongside fun skits, making it an energetic and entertaining holiday special.

Jigra

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 6

A Bollywood action drama where Alia Bhatt plays a determined sister on a mission to save her brother imprisoned on false charges. This emotional journey explores themes of justice, family and resilience.

Agni

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: December 6

India's first cinematic tribute to firefighters, starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The story follows a firefighter and a morally conflicted policeman as they team up to stop a series of deadly fires plaguing the city.

Fly Me to the Moon

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: December 6

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in a romantic comedy set during the Apollo 11 moon landing. This quirky tale of love and professional clashes combines humor, nostalgia and a dash of intrigue.

Mary

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: December 6

A biblical epic reimagining Mary of Nazareth's life, her struggles with faith and her miraculous journey to protect her son. Featuring Anthony Hopkins as King Herod, the film explores themes of resilience and divinity.

The Sticky

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: December 6

A dark comedy inspired by Canada's infamous maple syrup heist. This series follows a maple farmer's unexpected dive into the criminal underworld to save her livelihood, blending absurd humor with real-life drama.

A Nonsense Christmas

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: December 7

Another Sabrina Carpenter holiday special featuring musical performances, comedic sketches and festive fun. With surprise celebrity guests, this show guarantees holiday cheer for all ages.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 11

A gritty sequel that takes viewers deeper into the world of criminal investigations. This season uncovers darker secrets, offering high-stakes drama and intense storytelling.

December 13

Carry-On

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 13

In this high-octane thriller, a TSA agent is blackmailed into helping smuggle a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. The action-packed narrative unfolds in a race against time to prevent a catastrophe.

Singham Again

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: December 27

In this action-packed Bollywood sequel, Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless cop Singham, now embarking on a rescue mission inspired by the Ramayana. With a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the film combines mythological themes with thrilling drama.

With such a variety of genres and compelling stories, December's OTT slate ensures there's something for everyone to enjoy this festive season.

Further reading: December 2024 OTT, Singham Again, That Christmas Story, Netflix, Prime Video, Holiday Specials, Thriller Series, Smile 2, Bollywood Movies
