Soodhu Kavvum 2 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Mirchi Shiva’s Black Comedy Sequel

The Tamil black comedy Soodhu Kavvum 2 starring Mirchi Shiva is available for streaming on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/OTT Play

Soodhu Kavvum 2 is now streaming!

Highlights
  • Mirchi Shiva stars in Soodhu Kavvum 2, now streaming on Aha Tamil
  • Directed by SJ Arjun, the sequel explores ethical kidnappers' chaos
  • Soodhu Kavvum 2 follows the 2013 original, with a fresh cast and plot
The Tamil black comedy Soodhu Kavvum 2, featuring Mirchi Shiva in the lead role, has officially premiered on digital platforms. Directed by SJ Arjun and produced by CV Kumar under Thirukumaran Entertainment, the sequel revisits the quirky world of ethical kidnappers introduced in the 2013 original. With a fresh cast and storyline, the film explores themes of crime and humour through a new lens. Fans of dark comedy and the original film can now stream this highly anticipated follow-up on Aha Tamil.

When and Where to Watch Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2 can now be streamed on Aha Tamil. The film, which was released in cinemas earlier this year, has secured its digital release, giving viewers the convenience of watching from home.

Official Trailer and Plot of Soodhu Kavvum 2

The trailer of Soodhu Kavvum 2 hinted at a mix of comedy and chaos, with its signature black humour intact. The story follows a group of kidnappers operating under their unique ethical principles. While the first part focused on the misadventures of a group led by Vijay Sethupathi, the sequel brings a fresh narrative with Mirchi Shiva taking the lead. Directed by SJ Arjun, the film is co-written by T. Yogaraja.

Cast and Crew of Soodhu Kavvum 2

Mirchi Shiva headlines the cast, supported by Karunakaran, Harisha, Radha Ravi, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, and Yog Japee. The music is composed by Edwin Louis Viswanath, cinematography is handled by Karthik K Thillai, and editing is done by Aswin. CV Kumar returns as the producer, continuing his association with the franchise.

Reception of Soodhu Kavvum 2

The sequel has received a mixed response from audiences and critics. While the original Soodhu Kavvum, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, was praised for its wit and originality, the follow-up has been critiqued for not living up to the expectations set by its predecessor. Nonetheless, the new cast and direction have drawn attention for their fresh approach to storytelling. Soodhu Kavvum, the original, can also be streamed on ZEE5 for those looking to revisit the first installment.

 

