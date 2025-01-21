Barroz is set to arrive on OTT platforms, bringing his ambitious fantasy adventure to a broader audience. The Malayalam film, which features Mohanlal himself in the titular role, was released theatrically on Christmas 2024. Despite its massive production budget and star-studded cast, the film faced challenges at the box office. Now, with its digital release, audiences across multiple languages will have access to this highly anticipated project. The film, produced with a budget of Rs. 150 crore, marks Mohanlal's foray into directing.

When and Where to Watch Barroz

The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 22, 2025. Viewers can enjoy the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, while the Hindi version is scheduled for a later release. It has been confirmed that the OTT release will feature the 2D version of the film, leaving out the 3D experience that was part of its theatrical presentation.

Official Trailer and Plot of Barroz

The trailer of Barroz showcased a rich visual experience, centred on the fantasy world of the titular character, Barroz, who serves as the guardian of Vasco da Gama's treasure. The story weaves elements of adventure, mystery, and action, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and others.

Cast and Crew of Barroz

The cast includes Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and Tuhin Menon.

Reception of Barroz

The film faced a lacklustre performance at the box office, earning Rs. 15.1 crore globally and only lasted in the cinema for 15 days.