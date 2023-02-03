Star Wars: Visions season 2 will release May 4 — Star Wars Day — on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Lucasfilm has announced. Billed as ‘Volume 2,' the series will feature nine animated short episodes that explore new stories within the galaxy far, far away. While season 1 featured a Japanese anime-inspired art style, the upcoming chapter is taking a global approach, with nine different studios from around the world pitching in with their perspectives. The list also includes an Indian entry in 88 Pictures, known for their contribution to franchises such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

Volume 2 promises a unique animation style in each episode, depicting each studio's vision. “The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people,” James Vaugh, executive producer, Star Wars: Visions, said in a statement. “We're so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we've assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 starts streaming May 4 on Disney+ , featuring nine new animated shorts from nine studios from across the globe. https://t.co/41wgwbyqrO pic.twitter.com/WYsP4Eu3eA — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 2, 2023

Here's the complete list of the nine Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 shorts, their directors, and the studios behind them:

Sith – Rodrigo Blaas (El Guiri, Spain)

Screecher's Reach – Paul Young (Cartoon Saloon, Ireland)

In the Stars – Gabriel Osorio (Punkrobot, Chile)

I Am Your Mother – Magdalena Osinska (Aardman, UK)

Journey to the Dark Head – Hyeong Geun Park (Studio Mir, South Korea)

The Spy Dancer – Julien Chheng (Studio La Cachette, France)

The Bandits of Golak – Ishan Shukla (88 Pictures, India)

Aau's Song – Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke (Triggerfish, South Africa)

The Pit – LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge (D'art Shtajio/ Lucasfilm, Japan/ US)

This time, ‘The Pit' is the only Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode to feature an anime-inspired style, and it is being conceived in direct collaboration between D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm. The former is known for musician The Weeknd's Snowchild music video and was previously involved in an Attack on Titan episode. Back in November, Lucasfilm collaborated with acclaimed artist and animator Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli, for a surprise, hand-drawn animated short called Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies. Studio Trigger, which has been in the limelight recently, thanks to its work on Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, was involved in two episodes of Star Wars: Visions season 1, but isn't in the lineup this time around.

Additionally, Disney+ unveiled a new key art for its upcoming The Mandalorian season 3, which premieres March 1. The new season in the Star Wars universe picks up right after The Book of Boba Fett, with our lead bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) journeying to Mandalore in order to reclaim his honour and title, after having removed his helmet once.

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be up for streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on May 4.

