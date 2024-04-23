Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on April 28, 2023, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 April 2024 14:13 IST
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions

Photo Credit: EA/ Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows the journey of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis

Highlights
  • EA Play access comes bundled with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be playable at no extra cost on EA Play
  • EA Play subscription in India costs Rs. 399 a month or Rs. 2,499 a year
Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment, is heading to EA Play subscription service. The game is confirmed to be available on the service via Xbox and PC Game Pass starting April 25. Additionally, Jedi: Survivor has been spotted as being included with the EA Play subscription on PlayStation Store in some regions. The acclaimed Star Wars title is joining EA's subscription service almost exactly a year after its release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

In an Xbox Wire post Monday, Microsoft confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would join the Play List for all EA Play members on April 25. As EA Play access comes bundled with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, all Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game at no additional cost starting later this week.

Additionally, before the confirmation from Microsoft, PlayStation Store in some regions started listing Jedi: Survivor as included with EA Play, which would mean that all PS5 users with EA Play membership could access the game at no additional cost. The EA Play listing on PlayStation Store was spotted by Wario64 (@Wario64) on X in the UK region, showing Jedi: Survivor included with EA Play.

The rollout of the game on EA Play service on PlayStation Store, however, seems to be limited to some regions. On PlayStation Store in India, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor currently only available at a 10 percent discount to EA Play members. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this on the PlayStation Store on both PC and PS5. However, the game should likely join the EA Play service across all regions soon.

IMG 5272 1 jedi survivor

Jedi: Survivor shows up only with a 10 percent discount with EA Play on PlayStation Store in India

EA Play subscription in India costs Rs. 399 a month or Rs. 2,499 a year for the annual plan. The service includes popular games from Electronics Arts banner like the Dead Space remake, Need for Speed: Unbound, Titanfall 2 and more. The first game in the Star Wars Jedi series, Jedi: Fallen Order, is also included with the subscription service.

Game Pass members, however, get access to the entire EA Play Play List as part of their subscription. PC Game Pass membership begins at Rs. 349 per month, while a monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription comes in at Rs. 549.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on April 28, 2023, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game serves as a direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows the journey of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he continues his fight against the Galactic Empire.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Star Wars Jedi Survivor, EA Play, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, PC, Game Pass Ultimate, PS5, PlayStation Store, EA, Respawn Entertainment
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
WazirX Received 1,700 Requests from Law Enforcement Agencies in Last Five Months

Related Stories

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and More Launched in India
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  6. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
  7. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  8. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. You Can Now Text Teams, Slack Users From Google Chat: How It Works
  10. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra
  2. WazirX Received 1,700 Requests from Law Enforcement Agencies in Last Five Months
  3. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India
  5. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
  6. Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
  7. Meta Reveals Big Plans for Its Horizon OS, Will Expand It to Third-Party Mixed-Reality Headset Makers
  8. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  10. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »