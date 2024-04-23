Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment, is heading to EA Play subscription service. The game is confirmed to be available on the service via Xbox and PC Game Pass starting April 25. Additionally, Jedi: Survivor has been spotted as being included with the EA Play subscription on PlayStation Store in some regions. The acclaimed Star Wars title is joining EA's subscription service almost exactly a year after its release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

In an Xbox Wire post Monday, Microsoft confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would join the Play List for all EA Play members on April 25. As EA Play access comes bundled with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, all Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game at no additional cost starting later this week.

Additionally, before the confirmation from Microsoft, PlayStation Store in some regions started listing Jedi: Survivor as included with EA Play, which would mean that all PS5 users with EA Play membership could access the game at no additional cost. The EA Play listing on PlayStation Store was spotted by Wario64 (@Wario64) on X in the UK region, showing Jedi: Survivor included with EA Play.

some PSN regions are listing STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor as part of EA Play https://t.co/WSJCWmhgzl pic.twitter.com/RyKdEw8kRp — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 22, 2024

The rollout of the game on EA Play service on PlayStation Store, however, seems to be limited to some regions. On PlayStation Store in India, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor currently only available at a 10 percent discount to EA Play members. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this on the PlayStation Store on both PC and PS5. However, the game should likely join the EA Play service across all regions soon.

Jedi: Survivor shows up only with a 10 percent discount with EA Play on PlayStation Store in India

EA Play subscription in India costs Rs. 399 a month or Rs. 2,499 a year for the annual plan. The service includes popular games from Electronics Arts banner like the Dead Space remake, Need for Speed: Unbound, Titanfall 2 and more. The first game in the Star Wars Jedi series, Jedi: Fallen Order, is also included with the subscription service.

Game Pass members, however, get access to the entire EA Play Play List as part of their subscription. PC Game Pass membership begins at Rs. 349 per month, while a monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription comes in at Rs. 549.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on April 28, 2023, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game serves as a direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows the journey of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis as he continues his fight against the Galactic Empire.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.