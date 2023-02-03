Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India on Friday. This mid-ranger from Oppo features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and Dragontrail-Star2 protection. It includes Widevine L1 certification, which enables users to stream HD content on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its Dynamic Computing Engine feature is claimed to enable the smartphone to run up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Oppo Store, and other popular retail outlets starting February 10. This handset will come in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colours.

Oppo will be providing an exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of this smartphone. In addition, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, and SBI customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dragontrail-Star2 protection. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It also includes RAM Expansion technology for providing up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel main camera. This Oppo smartphone also carries a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with 40x microlens on the back. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with camera features like Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a Smart Always-On Display feature. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is said to get from 0 to 100 percent battery in about 45 minutes. This 5G smartphone also comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. It features a fingerprint sensor and includes face recognition technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.