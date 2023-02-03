Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108 Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India is set at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2023 12:40 IST
Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes in Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It packs a 4,800mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support
  • The Oppo Reno 8T 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13

Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India on Friday. This mid-ranger from Oppo features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and Dragontrail-Star2 protection. It includes Widevine L1 certification, which enables users to stream HD content on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its Dynamic Computing Engine feature is claimed to enable the smartphone to run up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Oppo Store, and other popular retail outlets starting February 10. This handset will come in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colours.

Oppo will be providing an exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of this smartphone. In addition, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, and SBI customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dragontrail-Star2 protection. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It also includes RAM Expansion technology for providing up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel main camera. This Oppo smartphone also carries a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with 40x microlens on the back. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with camera features like Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 with a Smart Always-On Display feature. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is said to get from 0 to 100 percent battery in about 45 minutes. This 5G smartphone also comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. It features a fingerprint sensor and includes face recognition technology.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India, Oppo Reno 8T 5G launch, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Releases May 4 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Feature Increased Heat Dissipation Area
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  5. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  10. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Video Ahead of Launch on February 9: All Details
  2. Australia To Bring New Crypto Plan to Protect its Investors From Financial Risk
  3. Alphabet, Meta Earnings Decline Suggests Uncertain 2023 for Digital Ads Industry, Big Tech
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Feature Increased Heat Dissipation Area
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Releases May 4 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Amazon Halts Fresh Stores Expansion; Firm Still Grasping for Success With Supermarkets, CEO Andy Jassy Says
  8. India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities
  9. Moto E13 India Launch Date Set for February 8, Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Budget 2023: Extend Camera Lens Duty Concession to Other Electronic Segments ELCINA Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.