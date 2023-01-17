Technology News

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Grogu Head Out on an Interstellar Journey

Bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is looking to restore his honour as The Mandalorian, after having removed his helmet.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 January 2023 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

Din Djarin (L) reunites with Greef Karga in the Mandalorian season 3

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 3 debuts March 1 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weather are part of the cast
  • Season 3 picks up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here, ahead of its March 1 release. The latest season in the Star Wars franchise returns after a two-year hiatus, and picks up right after The Book of Boba Fett, where our lead bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and budding Jedi warrior Grogu/Baby Yoda reunited. Understandably, the new trailer is focused on the pair's adventures to Djarin's home planet Mandalore and the bustling, urban Coruscant, which is believed as the homeworld of the sentient human species. The Mandalorian season 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

The trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 opens with a voiceover by Pascal's Djarin saying, “Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for?” Accompanied by Grogu in a tiny floating pod of his own, the heroes embark into the far reaches of the galaxy, highlighting how important the knowledge of interstellar navigation is to become a Mandalorian. “That way, you'll never be lost,” Djarin adds, charting a course toward Mandalore, hoping to restore his honour.

A teaser from Disney's D23 Expo, held last year, indicated that our protagonist had removed his helmet and shown his face, thereby losing the right to call himself a Mandalorian.

Further in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, he can be seen meeting up with the Nevarro's magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who previously turned the planet into a respectable business operation. “I'm going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions,” Djarin says, presumably with the help of the Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), who can be seen waving our heroes goodbye, as the spaceship takes off. Elsewhere in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) offers a dire warning to Djarin, claiming that the path ahead is perilous. It is worth noting that Djarin still wields the Darksaber which entitles him to rule Mandalore, although Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) might have some different ideas. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who previously lost the weapon to Djarin in a duel, returns in the upcoming season as well.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer then turns into a whirlwind of action sequences, promising intense dogfights, gunfire, and an adorable Anzellan cheering for our heroes. Grogu can also be seen at the end, tossing an enemy afar, using the powers of the Force. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) is also expected to make an appearance in the series since casting Djarin out of the Mandalorians. Christopher Lloyd, best known for the Back to the Future films, is also set to make an appearance, although his role isn't confirmed yet.

Elsewhere in the galaxy far, far away, Ashoka Tano is getting an eponymous live-action series headlined by Rosario Dawson. Filming on the show began in May, adding Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead to the cast lineup. Plot details on the Ahsoka limited series are scarce, and there's no known release window for the same as of now.

The Mandalorian season 3 debuts March 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
