Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut later this year. Samsung is yet to confirm any details about the flagship foldable smartphone, even though rumours have been in plenty. Now, a new leak suggests that Samsung will retain the camera module of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The upcoming model is said to feature the same 50-megapixel main sensor at the rear as the current generation. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was earlier expected to get a 200-megapixel sensor for the primary camera that is seen on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) recently tweeted about the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the tipster, the upcoming foldable phone will feature the same 50-megapixel camera module as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Further, he opined that it would be impossible for Samsung to pack the ISOCELL HP2 in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung was earlier rumoured to pack the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The rear camera setup of Galaxy Z Fold 4 comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and up to 30X zoom digital zoom. It also flaunts a 4-megapixel selfie camera and a 10-megapixel under-display camera.

As per a past leak, Samsung will retain the external display it used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could feature the same 6.2-inch external display as the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. The cover display offers full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could come without a dedicated S Pen slot and is tipped to debut in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

