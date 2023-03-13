Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a total of five cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in August last year during Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features 200-megapixel sensor
  • New model could feature the same 6.2-inch external display as predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut later this year. Samsung is yet to confirm any details about the flagship foldable smartphone, even though rumours have been in plenty. Now, a new leak suggests that Samsung will retain the camera module of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The upcoming model is said to feature the same 50-megapixel main sensor at the rear as the current generation. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was earlier expected to get a 200-megapixel sensor for the primary camera that is seen on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) recently tweeted about the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the tipster, the upcoming foldable phone will feature the same 50-megapixel camera module as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Further, he opined that it would be impossible for Samsung to pack the ISOCELL HP2 in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung was earlier rumoured to pack the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The rear camera setup of Galaxy Z Fold 4 comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and up to 30X zoom digital zoom. It also flaunts a 4-megapixel selfie camera and a 10-megapixel under-display camera.

As per a past leak, Samsung will retain the external display it used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could feature the same 6.2-inch external display as the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. The cover display offers full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could come without a dedicated S Pen slot and is tipped to debut in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
