Ted Lasso season 3 is releasing on March 15 on Apple TV+. The third season of the show, one of the most popular on the Apple TV+ streaming service, is expected to be the final one for the series, with the titular character Ted Lasso expected to wrap up loose ends, including mending his ruined relationship with former protege Nathan Shelley. The series, which is based on a fictional English football club AFC Richmond, premiered to critical acclaim and praise on Apple TV+ in 2020.

The third season of Ted Lasso sees the titular lead character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) continue to be in charge of AFC Richmond, a fictional association football club based in London, England. The football club, which was promoted to a lower league at the end of season 1, manages to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of season 2. However, differences in the coaching staff lead to Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) leaving AFC Richmond for a job at a competing football club.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to explore this storyline deeply, going into the details of Nate and Ted's fallout. The season has a run of 12 episodes, which will release weekly starting March 15, running till the end of May 2023. The first season released in 2020, followed by a second season in July 2021. The show also stars co-creator Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Lasso's long-time assistant coach.

Apple TV+ announced its original series slate for early 2023 recently, but had not put a specific release date on Ted Lasso season 3 at the time.

While Ted Lasso is still a few weeks away, the streaming service will see Hello Tomorrow!, a retro-futuristic comedy-drama starring Billy Crudup releasing on February 17. After Ted Lasso, the next big release from the service will be Jennifer Garner-starrer The Last Thing He Told Me on April 14.

