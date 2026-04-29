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The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Kerala Story 2 is an intense drama thriller film that is set to land on the digital screens soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2026 12:52 IST
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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Highlights
  • The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is a thriller film
  • It has been written by Vipul Amrutlal Shah
  • Streaming begins on May 1, 2026
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Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is now set to make its digital debut very soon. This time, the film goes beyond Kerala and explores different narratives in the form of three stories. Furthermore, the plot of the film revolves around three women, from different states (Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan), who fall into the trap after defying their family traditions and end up following religious conversions, abusive relationships, and troubled marriages. The sequences will be more intense this time.

When and Where to Watch The Kerala Story 2

The film will premiere on May 1st, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 brings interfaith romance, where it will follow three women, Surekha, Neha, and Divya, who go against their families, only to get trapped in abusive relationships and marriages that turn out to be their worst nightmares. The film will take on Surekha, a progressive UPSC aspirant, who will fall for a man, who later turns out to be an extremist planning for conversion, while, on the other hand, Neha, from Madhya Pradesh, an athlete, with bigger dreams, will be seen losing herself in a relationship. Lastly, the plot will focus on Divya, a minor belonging to Rajasthan, who will be isolated in an interfaith marriage.

Cast and Crew of The Kerala Story 2

Written by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Amarnath Jha, this film stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles, followed by the talented Arjan Aujla, Alka Amin, Ramji Bali, and more in other significant roles. The film's background score has been delivered by Mannan Shaah, whereas Abhijeet Chaudhari is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Kerala Story 2

The film was theatrically released on February 27th, 2026, where it did an average job at the box office. It currently holds the IMDb rating of 5.3/10.

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Further reading: The Kerala story 2, The Kerala Story 2 ott release date
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